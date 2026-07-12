Exhibition of World's Largest Representational Art Competition Opens Soon

"It is truly inspiring to see so many talented artists from the USA to Canada, Australia to Macedonia, Peru to Argentina, from China to Japan, India to the Middle East, from countries throughout Europe such as France and Italy, England and the Ukraine, all coming together in this ultimate form of visual cultural exchange." Post this

The 17th/18th International ARC Salons has given out over $260,000 in cash awards and international recognition through partnerships with prestigious magazines, galleries, and museums, live exhibitions and a strong online presence. Categories include: Figurative, Portraiture, Imaginative Realism, Drawing, Landscape, Still Life, Plein Air Painting, Fully From Life, Sculpture, Animals, and a special category for teens. This exciting exhibition will consist of 96 incredible works of art from 20 different countries. Sculptures, drawings, and paintings created in a variety of media will represent every category in the competition.

Although open to the public on July 17 from 1pm - 5pm, the "Public Opening" event, with artist meet and greet, will be held on July 18, from 11am – 3pm, free to the public and no RSVPs required. Also set to take place will be the "Art and Beauty Behind Fashion" where Fashion Week San Diego® (FWSD) designers will be matched with eleven winning artists' work. The designers will create an original couture outfit and look inspired by the artwork. The ARC Salon winning works along with the specially designed garments will be on display with live models on July 25, 2026 from 6pm - 8pm at Sotheby's New York, while the ARC Salon Exhibition is on view. To RSVP to this event write to [email protected].

Among the works on view will be the multiple award winning (including Best in Show) piece from the 18th Salon, "Antigone" by Sean Layh and the 17th Salon Best in Show winner "Watching the Dance" by Pavel Sokov. While the two paintings tell very different stories, the skill required to create them is undeniable. Not to be missed is the First Place Animals category winner "Felices por Siempre" by Samanta Abugauch. Measuring almost 23 feet in length, the large scale triptych is both thought provoking as well as beautifully rendered. Also featured is a special one of a kind casting of Wesley Wofford's monumental sculpture "Harriet Tubman - The Beacon of Hope". This work which normally stands 13 feet tall has been recreated at a stunning 60 inches in height to allow for visitors to experience this work within the exhibition space. Works by four of our Teen category competitors will be on view. Created by artists ranging from 15 to 18 years old, these phenomenal pieces showcase their amazing talent and are inspirational for the future generation of Contemporary Realist Art.

All of the works of art on view have a unique voice and style, demonstrating that Contemporary Realism is an ever evolving, relevant and vital force in modern society. These spectacular artists exemplify how the time-honored techniques, skill born of the human hand, heart, and mind are still being used to express a variety of subjects, ideas, and viewpoints that are both classical and contemporary.

Kara Lysandra Ross, ARC Co-Chair and COO states, "To pull together so many talented artists from so many countries, all communicating their thoughts and feelings through the shared language of representational art is truly inspiring. It is the ultimate form of visual cultural exchange. We are exhibiting works by artists from Australia to Macedonia, Peru to Argentina, from China to Japan, India to the Middle East, from countries throughout Europe such as France and Italy, England and the Ukraine. There are also a large number of works created in various regions of the USA and Canada. Many of the artists will also be flying in and will be available to talk to visitors at our opening event."

Established in 1744, Sotheby's promotes access and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions, private sales and retail. Our deep expertise across 70 selling categories is supported by a leading technology platform and a global network of specialists spanning 40 countries. Selling categories include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate through RM Sotheby's and Concierge. Sotheby's Financial Services is a leading art lender and provides capital solutions for collectors around the world, having originated more than $12 billion in loans since its inception. Sotheby's new global headquarters is now open at the iconic Breuer building in New York City, featuring Marcel, 945 Madison Avenue - a new continental restaurant designed by Roman & Williams.

Media Contact

Sabrina Foland, Art Renewal Center, 1 7326362060 619, [email protected], https://www.artrenewal.org/

SOURCE Art Renewal Center