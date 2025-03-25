Exigo Corporation Positions Itself for Rapid Growth with TechnoMile CRM and Contract Lifecycle Management Solutions Built for Government Contractors

"We needed a comprehensive, highly secure solution like TechnoMile to help us optimize our business processes throughout the entire lifecycle of government contracting." Post this

To achieve this vision, Exigo recognized that it needed to improve and mature its internal business practices to better serve its customers, which meant moving beyond the use of tools like SharePoint and Excel. Said Walnerge Ochoa, Contract Manager at Exigo Corporation, who was tasked with leading this digital transformation effort, "We were looking for a combination of CRM and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software capabilities that would provide a single source of truth for our business, help us more effectively manage workforce capacity and project resource allocation, and provide insights related to project performance. As we evaluated potential solutions, our non-negotiables focused on data security – including FedRAMP compliance and controlled access to data – and gaining a comprehensive view of our business pre- and post-award."

Ultimately, Exigo chose TechnoMile because it was the only vendor that could provide a combined CRM and CLM solution built for doing business with the government on a single, secure platform, allowing the company to manage the cradle-to-grave lifecycle of each contract and gain a one-stop view of its business. TechnoMile solutions are deployed on top of Salesforce, enabling delivery of TechnoMile's unique features and capabilities required by government contractors within a FedRAMP Authorized Salesforce Government Cloud Plus environment, which allowed Exigo to satisfy its stringent security requirements. Exigo also recognized the advantages of a solution that is part of the Salesforce ecosystem, giving the company access to a wide selection of built-in integration options to complement its TechnoMile software.

"We needed a comprehensive, highly secure solution like TechnoMile to help us optimize our business processes throughout the entire lifecycle of government contracting. From managing our opportunity pipeline and anticipating staffing needs, to managing resources, tracking contract details and funding, and understanding project health – TechnoMile will support it all and give our stakeholders easy visibility into performance through user-friendly dashboards and reporting," said Ochoa. "I'm excited to see how TechnoMile will help us transform our business, continuously mature our processes, and accelerate Exigo's growth."

TechnoMile provides a secure, AI-enabled cloud platform that is purpose-built to help companies navigate the unique complexities of government sales and rapidly scale. The company's Growth Suite enables efficient, collaborative business development and capture processes and delivers actionable opportunity and contact intelligence, helping clients win more contracts – on average, boosting win rates by 11 percent. TechnoMile Contracts Suite is a vertical-specific Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution that streamlines and automates management of prime contracts, subcontracts, and other commercial agreements on a single platform, resulting in more cost-effective contract administration, improved compliance and delivery to customers, and enhanced visibility into risk.

About TechnoMile

From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 250 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including over half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 70 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

