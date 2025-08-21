Exit Momentum Ranks No. 1689 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Exit Momentum, a leadership coaching and business strategy firm with over $1B in active client coached revenue, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Known for its proven 4P System, Exit Momentum helps growth-stage businesses scale with structure, clarity, and high-performance teams.

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business builders, today announced that Exit Momentum has been ranked No. 1689 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the country.

The Inc. 5000 list offers a data-driven snapshot of the most successful independent businesses in the U.S. economy. Past honorees include industry icons like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"We're incredibly honored to be named to the Inc. 5000," said Cullen Talley, Founder and CEO of Exit Momentum.

"This recognition isn't just about our 3 year growth rate of 259% and the uniqueness of this award in our industry. It's a reflection of the meaningful & measurable work we've done with over a hundred companies . Our purpose has always been to "Redefine freedom for ourselves, our clients, and many others who will never know we exist." This award confirms we're doing just that."

Exit Momentum is a business coaching and leadership development firm helping fast-growing companies install the systems, structure, and accountability they need to scale with clarity and control. The firm's client portfolio currently represents over $1 billion in active coached annual revenue, spanning industries from construction to digital technology to consumer products. Exit Momentum is known for its practical and battle-tested "4P System" that helps leadership teams improve People, Purpose, Process, and Performance in a way that directly drives profit.

Whether helping a founder buy back 10 hours a week or aligning an executive team around a 5-year growth plan, Exit Momentum is committed to helping organizations and their leaders create the growth they're looking for.

This year's Inc. 5000 companies have demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth despite navigating economic uncertainty, rising costs, and shifting market dynamics. Among the 5000d, the median three-year growth rate was 169% percent, and together provide more than 1 million jobs to the economy

To see the full list, including company profiles and a searchable database, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm, they grew through it."

Exit Momentum will be celebrated along with other honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix.

Media Contact

Cole Taylor, Exit Momentum, 1 (225) 351-7878, [email protected], exitmomentum.com

SOURCE Exit Momentum