EXIT Realty Corp. International and Constellation1 Announce Data Partnership

Laguna Beach, CA (October 16, 2024) – Constellation1, a trailblazer in data services for the real estate and mortgage industries, has partnered with EXIT Realty Corp. International ("EXIT Realty") to help power its continued international growth. This strategic partnership will drive EXIT's mission to deliver a unique experience for clients and customers buying, selling, and renting properties.
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 1996, EXIT has consistently focused on elevating the home-buying experience. "Our partnership with Constellation1 allows us to take our commitment to delivering exceptional service to the next level," says Susan Harrison, CIO, EXIT Realty Corp. International. "The insights and tools will help our agents and the clients they serve confidently navigate the dynamic real-estate market."
This partnership also provides EXIT Realty with enhanced data analytics and operational efficiencies, empowering agents to make more informed decisions, improve internal processes, and support the company's expansion efforts beyond just customer-facing services.
"We share a common vision with EXIT Realty to elevate the consumer experience when buying or selling their most important asset," said Brant Morwald, President of Constellation1. "This partnership will allow our continued footprint expansion into international markets while reinforcing our commitment to data standards and compliance. We are excited to join EXIT Realty on this journey and look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success."
Constellation1 continues its pledge to elevate data standards across the industry. The partnership enhances Constellation1's role in setting new benchmarks for data quality and accessibility and adds to it's growing list of national real estate franchises. EXIT has hundreds of offices home to thousands of agents across North America.
