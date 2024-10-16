EXIT Realty Corp. International and Constellation1 Announce Data Partnership

Laguna Beach, CA (October 16, 2024) – Constellation1, a trailblazer in data services for the real estate and mortgage industries, has partnered with EXIT Realty Corp. International ("EXIT Realty") to help power its continued international growth. This strategic partnership will drive EXIT's mission to deliver a unique experience for clients and customers buying, selling, and renting properties.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 1996, EXIT has consistently focused on elevating the home-buying experience. "Our partnership with Constellation1 allows us to take our commitment to delivering exceptional service to the next level," says Susan Harrison, CIO, EXIT Realty Corp. International. "The insights and tools will help our agents and the clients they serve confidently navigate the dynamic real-estate market."