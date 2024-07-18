Exium and Pax8 Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower MSPs with SASE and XDR Solutions

Simplifying Technology Management for End Customers with Unified SASE, XDR, IAM, and GRC Tools via the Pax8 Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exium, a pioneering provider of MSP-driven SASE, ZTNA, XDR, IAM, and GRC tools, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Pax8, the premier technology marketplace for MSPs globally, simplifying the purchasing journey for IT professionals. This collaboration utilizes Pax8's latest API integrations to officially introduce Exium's comprehensive technology management platform to the Pax8 Marketplace.

From the beginning, Exium has committed to delivering a top-tier technology platform coupled with unparalleled innovation tailored to the needs of Managed Service Providers. Exium's cloud-native platform for next-generation networking and cybersecurity equips MSPs to address the unique requirements of each client while managing all customers from a unified environment. This platform features single-click deployment, extensive integrations, and a robust hierarchical design for policy creation and visibility.

"At Exium, we're centrally committed to helping MSPs increase operational efficiencies and significantly grow their business," said David Nuti, Chief Business Development Officer at Exium. "Being the only 100% MSP-Driven SASE platform in the world and partnering with Pax8 are perfect representations of that promise."

"Exium's cloud-native technology management platform stands out, with its ability to fully address modern workplace requirements, including legacy edge firewall replacement, seamless integrations, and advanced Zero Trust architecture," said Ryan Burton, VP of Marketplace Vendor Strategy at Pax8. "Coupled with their focus on an MSP-only route to market, Exium not only simplifies operational complexities for our partners but also enhances scalability and flexibility, enabling MSPs to deliver superior security services to their clients."

Key Benefits of Exium's MSP Platform include:

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) – Unified next generation networking and cybersecurity protection, eliminating technology sprawl and service chaining

Extended Detection & Response (XDR) – Whether as a raw data feed to 3rd Party SOC, or leveraging data storage options, Exium has the MSP covered

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) – Delivering the latest in network and application access controls and monitoring

Identity & Access Management (IAM) – Single Sign-On, Multifactor Authentication and Password Management perfect for the SMB customer of the MSP

Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) – Over 40 available frameworks at the fingertips of the MSP to demonstrate compliance



About Exium:

Exium stands as a pioneer in delivering robust unified technology management tools, including SASE cybersecurity to SMB and mid-market audiences through Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Their innovative platform is renowned for providing security solutions that exceed compliance requirements and enhance overall security infrastructure. Exium's platform represents the zenith of contemporary security standards.

About Pax8:

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 35,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

