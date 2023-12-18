Exium and TD SYNNEX Forge Global Partnership to Meet Demand for Zero-Trust SASE

Exium to leverage TD SYNNEX for their MSP Driven Zero-Trust SASE platform.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exium, the leader in SASE cybersecurity tailored for SMBs and mid-market customers driven via Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is thrilled to announce a distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership delivers key category execution opportunities for TD SYNNEX in the areas of ZTNA and SASE, both experiencing an era of explosive growth and adoption.

TD SYNNEX empowers IT innovators, ecosystem partners and technology talent to achieve great outcomes for end customers by partnering with the entire technology ecosystem to manage relentless transformation, execute confidently, and evolve to capture opportunities. Effective immediately, resellers and MSPs in the TD SYNNEX partner ecosystem can same-day deliver Exium solutions that empower modern workplace transformation, security compliance, and cloud migration.

Secure Internet Access (SIA): Secure users online and SaaS traffic with comprehensive, always-on internet security regardless of location. Perfect for remote and hybrid workforce.

Secure Private Access (SPA): Vastly improve security for internal applications by implementing ZTNA for all users and endpoints, regardless of device and location.

Workplace Security: Comprehensive security and networking for offices and data centers including all users/devices at those locations.

The depth of TD SYNNEX go-to-market resources will factor in the accelerated scaling of Exium by introducing automated ordering, cloud marketplace presence, and field solutions engineering, among many other available benefits. Existing Exium selling partners easily manage Exium solutions through a fully integrated cloud-based management console to navigate quickly between products and across multiple customers. Uniting these approaches is a clear win for all participants in this partnership.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," Scott Young, SVP Product Management at TD SYNNEX. "With Exium added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our security offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

"Exium is the only Partner-first SASE solution that combines modern cybersecurity, SD-WAN and digital user experience into a single cloud-delivered service that also equally considered the automation and day-to-day management needs of the reseller and MSP," said David Nuti, Chief Business Development Officer at Exium. "Partnering with TD SYNNEX is not an afterthought for Exium. Our core design principles have focused on this model from day one and we're excited to execute with TD SYNNEX."

About Exium

Exium stands as a pioneer in delivering SASE cybersecurity to SMB and mid-market audiences through Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Their innovative zero-trust platform is renowned for providing security solutions that exceed compliance requirements and enhance overall security infrastructure. Exium's platform represents the zenith of contemporary security standards. Learn more at: www.exium.net

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Fremont, California, and Clearwater, Florida, TD SYNNEX's 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

David Nuti, Exium, 1 6504051232, [email protected], https://exium.net

SOURCE Exium