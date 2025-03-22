ExLabs and Antares Partner to Develop Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft for Deep-Space Missions

"Our collaboration with Antares marks the beginning of a new chapter in spaceflight, where spacecraft can operate longer, travel farther, and support missions that were once impossible." Post this

"The future of space infrastructure depends on scalable, high-power solutions, and nuclear technology is the key. Our collaboration with Antares marks the beginning of a new chapter in spaceflight, where spacecraft can operate longer, travel farther, and support missions that were once impossible." – Matt Schmidgall, CEO of ExLabs

Advancing U.S. Leadership in Space with Nuclear-Powered Missions

The partnership will kick-off with a GEO demonstration mission, where ExLabs will build and deploy a spacecraft hosting Antares' nuclear microreactor. This mission will serve as a critical validation for space-based nuclear power and set the stage for broader adoption of nuclear technologies for GEO+ missions.

Both ExLabs and Antares have multiple existing contracts with the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force. This partnership represents a critical step forward in U.S. leadership in space and strengthens national capabilities in high-power space operations. The SERV platform will provide a mission-ready nuclear spacecraft to support civil government, defense, and commercial customers looking to expand their reach beyond GEO+ to the Moon, Mars, and asteroid targets.

A Bold Step Toward the Future of Space Exploration

Beyond the initial demonstration, ExLabs and Antares will pursue long-term strategic collaborations, with ExLabs serving as a partner spacecraft provider and module integrator for Antares' nuclear systems in space-based applications. The SERV platform will be optimized for nuclear propulsion, providing next-generation capabilities for missions to the Moon, Mars, and asteroids.

"This partnership pairs two companies with an ambitious vision and pragmatic roadmaps to bring space nuclear technologies to bear. For too long, space nuclear power has solely existed in conceptual studies - now it's time to build." said Will Madsen, Head of Mission Engineering at Antares."

About ExLabs:

ExLabs is at the forefront of scalable deep-space exploration, providing modular spacecraft solutions that enable affordable and frequent missions to GEO & beyond. With a Mission-as-a-Service model, ExLabs is unlocking the potential of deep-space exploration, planetary defense, and off-world resource utilization.

https://www.exlabs.space/

About Antares:

Antares is a leader in advanced nuclear reactor technologies, developing scalable microreactors for terrestrial and space-based applications. By providing reliable and high-power solutions, Antares is enabling the next generation of nuclear-powered space missions for defense, commercial, and scientific exploration.

https://antaresindustries.com/

