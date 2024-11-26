ExLabs and XDLINX Partner to Accelerate Development of Advanced Satellite Systems

This partnership with ExLabs represents a significant step toward delivering advanced satellite capabilities that set new standards across the orbital spectrum. Post this

"Our collaboration with XDLINX highlights the importance we place on uniting expertise across the globe to drive innovation in satellite technology," said Matthew Schmidgall, CEO of ExLabs. "This partnership will enhance the pace of development lowering costs for our customers and leapfrogging existing platforms, laying the foundation for groundbreaking future missions."

Rupesh Gandupalli, CEO & Co-Founder of XDLINX, emphasized the significance of the partnership: "This partnership with ExLabs represents a significant step toward delivering advanced satellite capabilities that set new standards across the orbital spectrum. This partnership is more than just technical synergy; it's a visionary leap toward creating an integrated space environment that can support missions from Earth's orbit all the way to deep space."

By combining strengths, ExLabs and XDLINX are creating a foundation of interoperable space systems that not only address the immediate demands of LEO operators but also cater to the strategic ambitions of deep space exploration. The partnership is poised to drive efficiency and innovation across orbital regimes, establishing a dominant presence in the market for space infrastructure. This unified approach marks a critical step forward in realizing a sustainable and interconnected future for humanity's ventures beyond Earth.

In harnessing collaborative innovation, ExLabs and XDLINX are not only responding to the evolving needs of the space industry but are also setting a new standard for comprehensive, scalable, and adaptable space solutions. This strategic partnership underscores the companies' shared vision to advance space exploration and infrastructure, firmly positioning them as leaders in the next generation of space capabilities.

About ExLabs

ExLabs is a pioneering aerospace company dedicated to advancing sustainable technologies for space exploration. Focused on resource missions and next-generation spacecraft systems, ExLabs is shaping the future of space innovation through collaborative development and cutting-edge design.

About XDLINX Space Labs Inc.

XDLINX is an industry leader in ready-to-launch platforms-based satellite manufacturing, providing scalable and adaptable technologies for a wide range of ISR and Global commercial missions. Their focus on futuristic payloads innovation and reliability supports the growing needs of the global space industry.

