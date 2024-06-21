ExLabs Receives Space Force Funding Increase to Further Develop System for Advanced Capture Solutions

ExLabs has announced a $1.9 million Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) to help accelerate further development of ExLabs' ACQR technology. Post this

This unlocks a range of missions, including debris capture and mitigation for disposal of satellites that the operator is no longer able to command, payload handling for docking, and deep-space resource acquisition.

"Receiving this TACFI funding increase allows us to accelerate the development of our ACQR system," said Matthew Schmidgall, ExLabs CEO. "The support highlights the value of our advanced capture technology and gives us additional resources to further refine and enhance ACQR's capabilities."

About ExLabs

Headquartered in Long Beach, CA, Exploration Laboratories, ExLabs, is a pioneering space exploration company that is developing next-generation scale spacecraft for power utility and capture capabilities, paving the way for deep space missions and natural resource acquisition. ExLabs' broader mission is to unlock the vast resources of space in support of human sustainability. The company is dedicated to making this vision a reality while simultaneously protecting Earth's delicate ecosystems. Learn more at https://exlabs.space/

About SpaceWERX

SpaceWERX is the innovation arm of the US Space Force and a part of AFWERX. It blends the best of commercial innovation with the needs of the Guardians who depend on space technology to do their jobs. Learn more: https://www.spacewerx.us/

