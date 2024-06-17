Exomindset partners with Slingr to offer low-code lab solutions

Low-code platform Slingr announces powerful new collaboration with software development team Exomindset

MIAMI, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exomindset has announced its partnership with low-code software development platform Slingr to expand its software development services, aiming to serve more labs with flexible, affordable solutions.

Exomindset has an established reputation for excellence and has helped many clients fast-track their software development process. The partnership will give Exomindset privileged access to the Slingr low-code platform, facilitating faster deployment within the Exomindset organization and better service outcomes across a wide range of client projects.

"Like Slingr, our primary goal is to offer solutions accelerating market entry and boosting business efficiency. Our technology firms have successfully learned how to complement each other, enhancing our value proposition to effectively meet businesses' growing needs in digital transformation and data analytics," said Eduardo Coll, CEO of Exomindset.

Slingr's low-code platform has gained significant traction as a laboratory software solution, particularly in the cannabis testing industry. Slingr, also doing business as Slingr Labs, offers a subscription to its low-code platform and custom software development services. Clients in markets with rapidly shifting or complex business environments, such as cannabis laboratories, have benefited significantly from the adaptability and build speed achieved by Slingr using low-code.

Exomindset began work on its first project using Slingr in early May. A LIMS system project for a significant cannabis testing center is currently underway. This project will deliver a fully automated LIMS integrated with a customer portal system, which they expect to finish before schedule.

"Exomindset has significant software development experience, which will play a crucial role in expanding our operations and making our platform available to a larger clientele," said Slingr CEO Grace Schroeder. "The collaboration will allow Exomindset to deliver incredible projects for their clients and start the long process of setting a higher bar for third-party developers."

"I have been hesitant to try low-code platforms because writing code is more efficient for me than dragging and dropping components," commented Beto Fiorani, Full Stack Developer at EXO Mindset. "With Slingr, I'm writing a lot of code, the difference is it's actually solving the problems."

About Slingr

Slingr is pioneering the low-code revolution. Headquartered in Miami – with 120 full-time developers in Mendoza and Buenos Aires, Argentina, large and small businesses use Slingr's low-code platform across various industries and use cases.

About Exomindset

Founded in 2019, Exomindset is a software development company headquartered in Miami, FL. It offers full-cycle development and staff augmentation services. Eduardo Coll (CEO), Leonardo Milocco (COO), and Analía Cecilia Lopez (CFO) founded Exomindset to help organizations meet their software development goals.

