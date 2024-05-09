Exos Reinforces Commitment to Improving Training Outcomes for Clients with Female Physiology through New Partnership with Brianna Battles

"As the global leader in human performance, we saw this as our responsibility to ensure the performance community is able to best coach, guide and train all clients to optimize their performance." - Amanda Carlson-Phillips, Chief Performance Innovation Officer at Exos Post this

"For the last two years, Exos has put an intentional focus on women in work, sport and life," said Amanda Carlson-Phillips, Chief Performance Innovation Officer at Exos. "As the global leader in human performance, we saw this as our responsibility to ensure the performance community is able to best coach, guide and train all clients to optimize their performance. By partnering with Brianna Battles, we can now expand our offering by sharing her expertise in training pregnant and postpartum athletes."

The following courses are now available on the Exos online education store at https://exoslearn.inspire360.com/:

Optimizing Performance Through the Menstrual Cycle: This course deepens the practitioners' understanding of the impact of hormones on performance and recovery, including how to leverage the menstrual cycle as an ergogenic aid, mitigate the risk of low energy availability, and modify training recommendations throughout the menstrual cycle.

Pregnancy and Postpartum Athleticism: This online certification course by Brianna Battles equips personal trainers, physical therapists and other health practitioners to support pregnant and postpartum athletes by making the connection between core and pelvic floor health and athletic performance; teaching how to recognize the client's mental and physical needs before, during and after pregnancy; and providing recommendations on how to adjust training to accommodate the changing needs of the athlete.

equips personal trainers, physical therapists and other health practitioners to support pregnant and postpartum athletes by making the connection between core and pelvic floor health and athletic performance; teaching how to recognize the client's mental and physical needs before, during and after pregnancy; and providing recommendations on how to adjust training to accommodate the changing needs of the athlete. Optimizing Performance Through Menopause: With an estimated one billion people reaching menopause by 2025, this course addresses the physiology and misconceptions behind the transition and teaches practitioners how to customize training game plans to mitigate perimenopausal symptoms.

All three courses are available in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese, and provide continuing education units through National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and other certifying organizations.

"I'm thrilled to join forces with Exos to further elevate the industry's educational resources through this partnership, expanding access to my Pregnancy and Postpartum Athleticism online certification course," said Brianna Battles. "Combined with Exos' exclusive courses focused on optimizing performance for athletes through the menstrual cycle and menopause transition, we're working together to better prepare coaches, personal trainers and practitioners to optimize training programs for female clients across their life cycle."

To celebrate the partnership between Exos and Brianna Battles, Exos is offering a 25% discount on all Exos and partner certifications and courses through May 16, 2024. To access the online education store, visit https://exoslearn.inspire360.com/ and enter code PARTNER25 at checkout.

To learn more about Exos and explore all in-person and online education offerings, visit https://www.teamexos.com/education/ and connect with Exos Education on Instagram. For more information about Brianna Battles and Pregnancy & Postpartum Athleticism, visit https://www.briannabattles.com/.

About Exos:

For nearly 30 years, Exos has been dedicated to getting people ready for the moments that matter by promoting a holistic approach to health. As a high-performance coaching company, Exos applies its evidence-based methodology to programming designed to unlock the potential in everyone from corporate employees, elite athletes, military operators, and beyond. This personalized, results-driving approach is why close to 25% of ‌Fortune 100 companies trust Exos as their workplace well-being partner. Since 1995, Exos has impacted over one million lives and our ~3K team members continue this legacy in 380+ facilities around the world.

About Brianna Battles, MS, CSCS, Founder of Pregnancy & Postpartum Athleticism:

Brianna Battles is a strength and conditioning coach who specializes in coaching pregnant and postpartum athletes, ranging from recreational to professional athletes. She created a coaching certification program, Pregnancy & Postpartum Athleticism, for fellow coaches and practitioners, as an effort to improve the quality and the integrity of the fitness industry. The certification helps connect the dots between the psychology, core + pelvic health physiology and athletic performance goals of female athletes through pregnancy and postpartum. She also provides a variety of fitness programs, resources, seminars/speaking, coaching + consultations to tens of thousands of athletes, and has close to 3,000 P&PA Coaches globally. Brianna has her Master's Degree in Coaching and Athletic Administration and her Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology. She is an active member of the NSCA where she is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), and a USAW Sports Performance Coach. She is also the host of The Practice Brave Podcast.

