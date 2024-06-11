Exotic Automation & Supply Appoints Justin Connor to Vice President of Finance

"Justin has been by my side throughout several major company milestones and his contributions have helped Exotic grow to the company we are today." Tom Marino, President of Exotic Automation & Supply said. Post this

Justin joined Exotic in May of 2015 as a Corporate Accountant after graduating with his BBA in Accounting from Eastern Michigan University. He went on to earn his MBA, also from Eastern Michigan University, in 2019.

Throughout his time at Exotic, Justin's guidance has played a pivotal role in several significant initiatives, including relocating the company's headquarters from Farmington Hills, MI to a 150,000 sq.ft. newly constructed facility in New Hudson, MI. His contributions to every aspect of the move, from overseeing construction plans to organizing employee move-in schedules, ensured the relocation success. Justin was instrumental with the company's on-boarding of West Michigan Parker Distributor, Bond Fluidaire, which brought 4 additional retail locations, 30 employees and new product lines to Exotic. A significant expansion for the company.

"Justin has been by my side throughout several major company milestones and his contributions have helped Exotic grow to the company we are today." Tom Marino, President of Exotic Automation & Supply said. "During his career, he has demonstrated a track record of success and his leadership skills will play a key role in driving our financial strategy forward and achieving our goals. I'm very excited about his new appointment & look forward to his future accomplishments."

For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.exoticautomation.com.

Exotic Automation & Supply was founded in 1963 and has grown to become one of Parker Hannifin's largest distributors in the United States. Exotic is headquartered in New Hudson, Michigan and the company maintains nineteen full-service retail stores throughout Michigan & Indiana. Exotic provides solutions for a wide array of industries including manufacturing, automotive, military, construction, chemical processing, fleet management and more. Visit http://www.exoticautomation.com for more information.

