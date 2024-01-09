Exotic Automation & Supply Appoints Tommy Marino to Vice President of Sales

Tommy has proved himself as a leader and now is the time for him to lead our sales organization." Steve Orlando, Executive Vice President said. Post this

"For the past 5 years, Tommy has been at my side for all significant decisions and setting strategy for our company. Tommy has proved himself as a leader and now is the time for him to lead our sales organization." Orlando said.

Tommy joined Exotic in 2005 after serving in Iraq with the U.S. Army Intelligence Field from 2006-2010. He started in the manufacturing department molding urethane parts and has worked in all departments of the company throughout his tenure. In his most recent position, he led the retail & service team's growth specializing in industrial piping, lubrication, air systems and retail operations.

With Tommy's leadership, the company has become one of the largest fluid connector service organizations, growing their ParkerStore retail network from four to nineteen stores and their mobile service team from one to over a dozen service technicians. Tommy's guidance has led to the successful onboarding of several new service vendors and product lines and the formation of two new teams within the company for Bent Tube Assembly Production & Assembly Solutions. These actions have diversified Exotic's offerings and allowed them to expand into new markets and industries ranging from air systems handling to pharmaceuticals.

"I am very excited to watch Tommy set the strategy for our next generation of growth." Tom Marino, Exotic Automation & Supply's President said. "As Exotic's President and owner, as well as a proud father, I couldn't be more proud watching Tommy work his way through the company to the senior management team. Congratulations Tommy, well-earned!"

For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.exoticautomation.com.

About Exotic Automation & Supply: Exotic Automation & Supply was founded in 1963 and has grown to become one of Parker Hannifin's largest distributors in the United States. Exotic is headquartered in New Hudson, Michigan and the company maintains nineteen full-service retail stores throughout Michigan & Indiana. Exotic provides solutions for a wide array of industries including manufacturing, automotive, military, construction, chemical processing, fleet management and more. Visit http://www.exoticautomation.com for more information.

