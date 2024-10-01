Exotic Automation & Supply Launches New Ecommerce Portal

"The launch of our ecommerce platform is a testament to our commitment of innovation & enhancing customer's experience." Steve Orlando, Executive Vice President said. Post this

"The launch of our ecommerce platform is a testament to our commitment of innovation & enhancing customer's experience." Steve Orlando, Executive Vice President said. "We're offering flexibility and options, whether customers want to interact with us at one of our nineteen store locations, by phone or via our new ecommerce platform."

The ecommerce site was developed based on the requests and feedback of Exotic's customers, resulting in an intuitive, optimized site. It is fully responsive, making it just as easy to navigate on a smartphone or tablet as it is on a PC. Customers can quickly search the site's product offering by product category, part number, description & more.

"We are thrilled to launch a new way for our customers to shop for fluid power. Our ecommerce website grants customers access to our comprehensive line of Parker Hannifin products anytime, anywhere, on any device." Tom Marino, President said. "We look forward to continuously adding new product lines, technical resources and functionality to expand our digital footprint."

Visit http://www.shop.exoticautomation.com to shop online or find a local ParkerStore near you.

Exotic Automation & Supply was founded in 1963 and has grown to become one of Parker Hannifin's largest distributors in the United States. Exotic is headquartered in New Hudson, Michigan and the company maintains nineteen full-service retail stores throughout Michigan & Indiana. Exotic provides solutions for a wide array of industries including manufacturing, automotive, military, construction, chemical processing, fleet management and more.

