Expand Research Applications with MyBioSource's CALB2 Polyclonal Antibody

Discover MyBioSource's highly specific CALB2 Polyclonal Antibody for advanced research. Enhance your studies—order now for reliable, high-quality results!

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyBioSource, a global provider of high-quality research reagents, is excited to announce the launch of its CALB2 Polyclonal Antibody (Calretinin MBS502148).

This new product expands their antibody lineup and is designed to enhance research applications in immunohistochemistry (IHC).

About CALB2 (Calretinin) and Its Role in Research

Calretinin (CALB2) is a calcium-binding protein that plays a critical role in regulating calcium levels and signaling in cells.

It is mainly found in certain neurons in the brain and nervous system. It helps control neuronal activity and contributes to brain function, including learning and memory.

The CALB2 antibody specifically targets calretinin and helps researchers study its role in calcium signaling, neuroprotection, and its involvement in conditions like epilepsy and neurodegenerative diseases.

It is also a valuable marker in diagnosing certain cancers, such as malignant mesothelioma, and in identifying mesothelial cells in tissue samples.

CALB2 Antibody for Advanced Research and Diagnostics

MyBioSource's CALB2 Polyclonal Antibody is produced in sheep. It is highly effective for rat samples, and based on sequence homology, it is expected to react with human, mouse, and non-human primate tissues.

This antibody has been rigorously tested and validated for use in:

Western Blot (WB): to detect calretinin ~29 kDa) in rat brain lysates.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC): For visualizing calretinin expression in formalin-or paraformaldehyde-fixed tissue sections, especially in rat brain tissue.

Immunofluorescence (IF): To study calretinin localization in cell culture models.

This antibody is Protein A purified to ensure high specificity and minimal background. Protein A purification ensures high specificity by reducing non-specific binding, which makes it an ideal choice for high-quality research applications.

It is available in a convenient, ready-to-use format in a 10mM Tris, 100 mM NaCl buffer system. This antibody comes in flexible quantities, including 0.1 mL and 5x0.1 mL options.

Research-Only Product for Trusted Scientific Application

The research reagent at MyBioSource is offered exclusively for research purposes only, not for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. The primary uses are:

Studying calcium signaling in the brain to understand neuroprotection and examining how calretinin affects brain diseases, including epilepsy and neurodegeneration.

Understanding neuronal differentiation and maturation during embryonic development, as well as cellular processes like proliferation and differentiation.

The product is manufactured under ISO 9001:2015 certified conditions to guarantee consistency, traceability, and compliance with global quality standards for research reagents.

About MyBioSource

MyBioSource, Inc. is a trusted provider of high-quality research reagents worldwide. Founded originally in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2006 by three enthusiastic scientists with a mission to provide the best biological reagents.

Since 2007, they have relocated their headquarters to sunny Southern California, San Diego (USA). The company specializes in providing antibodies, ELISA kits, PCR kits, and rProteins and other essential products for life science research. MyBioSource is committed to supporting researchers in academic, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical sectors with products that meet the highest standards of scientific excellence.

For more information and any product inquiries, please contact:

MyBioSource Customer Service

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (855) 692 4676 (Toll-free within US & Canada)

+1 (858) 633 0165

Landline: +1 (858) 633 0166

Website: www.mybiosource.com

Media Contact

Francesca Brown, MyBioSource, Inc., 1 (855) 692 4676, [email protected], https://www.mybiosource.com/

SOURCE MyBioSource, Inc.