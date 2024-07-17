Expanded 2024 Dance For Life Festival to Spotlight Health Equity

"We are thrilled and deeply grateful to be a beneficiary of Dance for Life again this year," said amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost. "We owe a huge debt of gratitude to amfAR Trustee Phill Wilson for putting his heart and soul into this spectacular event." Post this

Master Classes with leading choreographers, dancers, and industry professionals on Wednesday, July 17th .

. Access to closed rehearsals on Thursday and Friday, July 18th and 19th.

and 19th. VIP Opening night reception at the Journal Art Gallery in West Hollywood on Friday, July 19th .

on . Audience talk back with Choreographers and Dancers following the 2:00 performance.

Closing night after party with VIP lounge on Saturday July 20th .

Also new this year, is the All-Access Pass, which includes:

One Preferred Ticket: Enjoy prime seating for both performances, see both programs and experience all 22 dance companies.

Pre-Festival VIP reception on Friday, July 19th . Get a chance to meet some of the dancers and choreographers for a reception at Journal Gallery in West Hollywood .

. Get a chance to meet some of the dancers and choreographers for a reception at Journal Gallery in . Post-Performance Talk Back: Join choreographers and dancers after the 2:00 pm show for an insightful discussion.

show for an insightful discussion. After Party: Mingle with the talent at our exclusive after-party.

Closed Rehearsals: Gain behind-the-scenes access to rehearsals on Thursday, July 18th , and Friday, July 19th .

, and . Master Classes: Participate in Master Classes on Wednesday, July 17th , led by top professionals in the dance industry.

, led by top professionals in the dance industry. Special Dance for Life Souvenir swag.

Program Book Mention: Purchase your pass before July 12th to be recognized in our program book.

The 2024 festival will feature two different programs, showcasing Twenty-two (22) companies and over seventy (70) dancers presenting a vast array of dance genres including Hip-hop, Latin Fusion, Contemporary and Classical ballet, Mexican Folk, Aerial, Bollywood, Cabaret and burlesque, and more.

Returning companies include A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, BalletRed, Blue13 Dance Company, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, the Ido Tadmor Dance Project, Luminario Ballet, and Pacifico Dance Company. Newcomers include Backhaus Dance, Castagna & Dancers, Hollywood Ballet, Ian Schwaner, the Klein Collective, Kybele Dance Theater, Laurie Sefton Creates, MOTUS The Company, Peridance Contemporary Dance Company, Risqué by Cole Bass, Sara Silkin, Shake it Out by Stanislav Tsoy, and Elements with Victor Adeniran.

Joining the festival for the first time as co-artistic director, is Internationally renowned dancer, choreographer and master instructor, Ido Tadmor. Ido brings thirty years of experience producing major dance festivals around the world.

"This year's Dance for Life Festival will be our most impactful yet, with expanded programming, an incredible lineup of talent, and other surprises," said Phill Wilson, DFL co-founder. "We are proud to support organizations making a real difference in our communities."

Proceeds from the festival go to support organizations fighting for health equity in marginalized communities. The 2024 recipients are the Amaad Institute, St. John's Community Health, Better Brothers LA scholarship fund, and amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research.

"We are thrilled and deeply grateful to be a beneficiary of Dance for Life again this year," said amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost. "We owe a huge debt of gratitude to amfAR Trustee Phill Wilson for putting his heart and soul into this spectacular event."

Ticket Information:

Tickets range from $50.00 to $1000.00 .

to . Tickets are available at www.DanceforLife.info

About Dance for Life:

Dance for Life for Health Equity was conceived by Phill Wilson and Desmond Richardson in 2021 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is inspired by the Fire Island Dance Festival which has raised over $500 million since its inception.

About Artists and Activists for Health Equity (AAHE)

AAHE is dedicated to promoting health equity through the arts. Our programs and events raise awareness and support for marginalized and communities, and connect artists to organizations striving to create a healthier and more welcoming world, where everyone has access to the care they need and deserve.

Major Supporters:

Major support for the Dance for Life Festival provided by Gilead Sciences, the David Bohnett Foundation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, and Los Angeles City Council member Heather Hutt. Special thank you to Broadway Cares, Equity Fights AIDS, and amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research.

For high-resolution images and additional media materials, please visit our media kit at danceforLife.info/media

Media Contact:

Linda Jones Telephone (747) 256-8513

[email protected]

https://www.massappealpr.com

Media Contact

Linda Jones, The Mass Appeal, 1 747.256.8513, [email protected], www.MassAppealPR.com

SOURCE Dance for Life