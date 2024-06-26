Expanded and Upgraded Wastewater Treatment Plant in Brazil Opts for Penetron Technology for Robust Concrete Protection

In addition, the self-healing capabilities of Penetron technology ensures current and future hairline cracks in the concrete will seal automatically when exposed to water. Post this

The recent completion of a major upgrade of Itatiba's municipal wastewater treatment plant enabled SABESP, Brazil's largest water and waste management company, to meet the latest environmental guidelines and to increase treatment capacity by 500 liters/second.

Because Itatiba's concrete structures – the wastewater treatment plant's concrete treatment tanks – are exposed to chlorides, sulfates, nitrates, disinfectants, and an array of corrosive compounds and various chemicals added during the plant's treatment processes, the project engineers at Stemag Engenharia required a particularly durable waterproofing solution for the expanded and upgraded facility.

"After consulting with Penetron Brazil, the PENETRON System was chosen by SABESP, also the general contractor for this project, to waterproof all concrete structures exposed to groundwater from below and effluent in the tanks above," says Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil.

PENETRON, a topical crystalline waterproofing material, was applied over the prepared surfaces of the concrete treatment tanks to reduce permeability and enhance resistance to the aggressive environment of the effluent. PENEBAR SW swellable waterstop strips were used to seal all construction joints, pipe, and tie holes.

Once applied to the surface of the concrete structure, the active ingredients in PENETRON penetrate deep into the concrete matrix to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the concrete. This crystal formation permanently seals microcracks, pores and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction.

"The Penetron System provides concrete with long-term protection from deterioration caused by carbonation, moisture, and chloride ingress, ultimately preventing corrosion of the embedded reinforcing steel, even under the harsh conditions of a wastewater treatment plant," concludes Cláudio Neves Ourives. "In addition, the self-healing capabilities of Penetron technology ensures current and future hairline cracks in the concrete will seal automatically when exposed to water. As a result of the Penetron waterproofing and protection solution, waterproofing-related maintenance or treatment will be virtually eliminated at Itatiba."

