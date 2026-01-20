Expanded Membrane Treatment Facility Relies on Penetron for Durable Concrete

Penetron has worked successfully with Silvi Concrete and Stateline Construction on prior projects, so we were able to show how PENETRON ADMIX SB would provide effective and durable protection for the replacement membrane cell pit at the treatment facility. Post this

Located on the southern banks of the Raritan River, New Brunswick treats water from two surface water sources, Weston's Mill Pond and the Delaware and Raritan Canal. The city previously used conventional filtration (gravity filters) and membrane filtration of the source water, and a sodium hypochlorite disinfection process at it Comstock Street water treatment plant.

The $57 million project upgraded the city's water treatment plant and expanded the membrane plant where drinking water is filtered. The city now uses ozone, an effective oxidation technique for treating contaminants that are difficult to break down. A $21 million project to replace some of the city's water mains – most over 100 years old and undersized – was also included.

"The completed improvements to the water treatment infrastructure, including a thorough update of the whole treatment process, allows New Brunswick to better meet contaminant guidelines periodically updated by the state's Department of Environmental Protection," explains Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "The city now treats 26 million gallons of water a day – with the potential to increase throughput in the future."

During the early stages of the project, the project engineers at Mott MacDonald asked Silvi Concrete, the ready-mix concrete supplier, and Stateline Construction, the general contractor, to provide a durable waterproofing solution for key concrete elements at the expanded plant.

"Penetron has worked successfully with Silvi Concrete and Stateline Construction on prior projects, so we were able to show how PENETRON ADMIX SB would provide effective and durable protection for the replacement membrane cell pit at the treatment facility," added Richard Farmer. "Stateline Construction now taps Penetron as the preferred provider for such concrete waterproofing challenges."

