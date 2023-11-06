Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Advances Sustainability with $185M Investment in Recycled Content Resin Technologies

This new product offering has the potential to be a game-changer for the EPS industry. Recycled content resin will further reduce EPS' environmental impacts with even lower energy use, and a smaller carbon footprint. Post this

Recycled content EPS has been technically achievable for some time, but historically end users have not been motivated to use it. That trend is changing. With more stringent policy recommendations stemming from national governments, there is mounting pressure for the private sector to take a second look at recycled content capabilities.

EPS resin producers are prepared to meet recycled content mandates and extended producer responsibility (EPR) legislation. This commitment to the development of sustainable solutions reinforces environmentally responsible EPS production, and positions them well to comply with future regulations.

"In response to the surging global demand for recycled content resins, we've witnessed remarkable technological innovations across various industries. Notably, the green building sector has embraced using recycled content resin for insulation, offering an eco-conscious solution without sacrificing quality. With a promising growth forecast, recycled content resins are making a substantial impact on sustainability worldwide," said David Wilson, Purchasing Manager at RAPAC.

"This new product offering has the potential to be a game-changer for the EPS industry", said Betsy Bowers, Executive Director of the EPS Industry Alliance (EPS-IA), the North American trade association leading the expanded polystyrene (EPS) industry. "Recycled content resin will further reduce EPS' environmental impacts with even lower energy use, and a smaller carbon footprint. Despite long standing misconceptions, EPS recycling has a strong track record that will now see even more growth."

In March 2022 at the UN Environment Assembly, a historic resolution was adopted to develop an international legally binding treaty on plastic pollution, which could have a global impact on many of the day-to-day products used by consumers and manufacturers. The UN Environment Programme (UNEP)'s Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC), which is developing the treaty, will hold its third session (INC-3) from November 13-19, 2023 at the UNEP Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

"As we look towards INC-3, decision makers and NGOs should take notice of this excellent news and the EPS Industry's continued progress for increased sustainability" added Bowers, who will attend the session.

EPS-IA advocates for the responsible use of EPS, as well as research-backed solutions and policies that will positively benefit the environment and the economy. For more information about EPS-IA, visit http://www.epsindustry.org.

