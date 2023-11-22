Expanding Access to Healthcare: Holy Cross Health Opens New Primary Care Practice in Downtown Silver Spring

Holy Cross Health, a leading healthcare provider, proudly announces the opening of its newest primary care practice in downtown Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holy Cross Health, a leading healthcare provider, proudly announces the opening of its newest primary care practice in downtown Silver Spring. Strategically located within The Leggett, a new 15-story apartment community that offers affordable and market-rate housing to residents 62 and greater. This new practice marks the fourth Holy Cross Health Partners primary care location and includes dedicated space for health education and fitness classes.
The Leggett, developed by the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County (HOC), is the newest apartment community at Elizabeth Square, a mixed-use, mixed-income, multi-generational neighborhood. Also in Elizabeth Square is Montgomery County's soon to open recreation and aquatic center, a facility that rounds out the community's unique focus on health and wellness.
Health equity advocate and President of Holy Cross Health Network, Annice Cody said, "Improving access to healthcare services is key to advancing health equity. We are thrilled to open our new primary care practice with integrated community health education in The Leggett. Partnering with HOC to expand healthcare to residents and the surrounding community offers a great opportunity to enhance the well-being of the vibrant community in downtown Silver Spring."
Chelsea Andrews, President of HOC, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "HOC is elated with the opening of the new Holy Cross Health Partners practice at The Leggett. Incorporating health care services within HOC's brand new senior apartment community in the heart of Silver Spring provides area residents with two much-needed resources: High-quality senior affordable housing and top-notch medical care. Both are critical to helping the community, especially older adults, thrive."
The primary care practice, which is located at 1319 Apple Avenue, two blocks from the Silver Spring metro station and several bus routes, is also walking distance from the many downtown shopping, dining, and entertainment attractions. The practice offers same and next-day appointments, virtual visits, on-site bloodwork, health education, and an on-call provider working after hours and weekends to triage medical concerns.
In addition to the Holy Cross Health Partners primary care practices, Holy Cross Health is proud to be the only health system in Montgomery County to operate its own safety-net health centers providing comprehensive primary care to uninsured patients. These Holy Cross Health Centers are located in Gaithersburg, Aspen Hill, and on the campus of Montgomery College in Silver Spring.
