Expanding Access to Healthcare: Holy Cross Health Opens New Primary Care Practice in Downtown Silver Spring

Improving access to healthcare services is key to advancing health equity. We are thrilled to open our new primary care practice with integrated community health education in The Leggett. Post this

Health equity advocate and President of Holy Cross Health Network, Annice Cody said, "Improving access to healthcare services is key to advancing health equity. We are thrilled to open our new primary care practice with integrated community health education in The Leggett. Partnering with HOC to expand healthcare to residents and the surrounding community offers a great opportunity to enhance the well-being of the vibrant community in downtown Silver Spring."

Chelsea Andrews, President of HOC, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "HOC is elated with the opening of the new Holy Cross Health Partners practice at The Leggett. Incorporating health care services within HOC's brand new senior apartment community in the heart of Silver Spring provides area residents with two much-needed resources: High-quality senior affordable housing and top-notch medical care. Both are critical to helping the community, especially older adults, thrive."

The primary care practice, which is located at 1319 Apple Avenue, two blocks from the Silver Spring metro station and several bus routes, is also walking distance from the many downtown shopping, dining, and entertainment attractions. The practice offers same and next-day appointments, virtual visits, on-site bloodwork, health education, and an on-call provider working after hours and weekends to triage medical concerns.

In addition to the Holy Cross Health Partners primary care practices, Holy Cross Health is proud to be the only health system in Montgomery County to operate its own safety-net health centers providing comprehensive primary care to uninsured patients. These Holy Cross Health Centers are located in Gaithersburg, Aspen Hill, and on the campus of Montgomery College in Silver Spring.

Media Contact

Chantay P. Moye, Holy Cross Health, 1 301-754-7709, [email protected], HolyCrossHealth.org

SOURCE Holy Cross Health