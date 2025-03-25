Expanding Investment in Specialty Veterinary Hospitals and Pet Care Facilities, Meridian Veterinary Real Estate Opens Reg D Offering

"Building specialty facilities to meet the needs of advanced veterinary practices is bringing critical care closer to pets and their families." — Curt Boisfontaine, Founder and CEO of Meridian Veterinary Capital, LLC. Post this

Meridian Veterinary Fund III, LLC. is aiming to provide quarterly distributions on a preferred basis and longer-term capital appreciation. Additionally, the firm has filed with the SEC a Regulation A (Reg A) offering, which will be open to all investors upon its qualification.

"Building specialty facilities to meet the needs of advanced veterinary practices is bringing critical care closer to pets and their families." — Curt Boisfontaine, Founder and CEO of Meridian Veterinary Capital, LLC.

Meridian Veterinary Real Estate has built a strong track record through its two initial Funds I and II, successfully financing and developing specialty veterinary hospitals in partnership with advanced veterinary operators. The Fund III initiative continues this momentum, focusing on acquiring, developing, expanding, and modernizing facilities, as well as other pet-oriented real estate.

About Meridian Veterinary Real Estate

Founded in 1994, Meridian is a full-service real estate investment management and advisory firm based in Dallas, Texas. Its diverse portfolio has included veterinary specialty hospitals, multifamily properties, retail centers, condominiums, townhomes, office buildings, and senior living facilities, establishing Meridian as a leader in strategic real estate investing.

Since its inception, Meridian has participated in the acquisition and disposition of more than $1 billion in real estate assets and portfolios. Today, the firm manages an investment portfolio with an aggregate value exceeding $250 million. In collaboration with its investment partners, Meridian has deployed in excess of $400 million in equity across sponsored real estate ventures. This has resulted in the acquisition and development of more than 345,000 sq. ft. of specialty veterinary projects in numerous states across the U.S.

With a commitment to strategic growth and long-term value creation, Meridian continues to expand its footprint in veterinary real estate, supporting the development of state-of-the-art specialty veterinary hospitals that enhance pet healthcare, as well as other opportunistic pet care facilities.

