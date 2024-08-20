Expanding Program Brings Vital Support to Teens Experiencing First Episode Psychosis

The sooner someone receives treatment, the better their chances of managing the condition and leading a fulfilling life. Post this

How does AltaPointe's First Episode Psychosis program help those who are experiencing these symptoms?

AltaPointe Health's FEP program is designed to provide comprehensive support to individuals experiencing their first episode of psychosis. It offers a combination of therapeutic services, medication management, and educational support. The goal is to treat the symptoms and help individuals and their families understand what they're experiencing and how to move forward. The program is holistic, addressing both the clinical and personal aspects of recovery.

What are some of the early signs that someone might be experiencing psychosis?

Some of the early signs can be subtle but are important to recognize. They might include a sudden drop in performance at school or work, withdrawal from friends and family, difficulty concentrating, or unusual thoughts or behaviors. If these symptoms persist or worsen, it's essential to seek professional help as soon as possible.

How can someone access the FEP program at AltaPointe if they think they or a loved one might be experiencing these early signs?

Getting connected with the FEP program at AltaPointe is straightforward. If you or someone you know is showing signs of psychosis, you can reach out directly. "We offer initial assessments to determine if our program is the right fit, and from there, we work closely with individuals and their families to develop a personalized treatment plan," said Currie.

AltaPointe's First Episode Psychosis program received program certification in February 2020. Staff members work with young people between the ages of 15 and 25 who are experiencing their first psychotic episodes.

To learn more about the FEP program and other AltaPointe programs and services, call the access to care line at (251) 450-2211.

AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare. Each year, it provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama. A national leader in behavioral health for more than 60 years, AltaPointe expanded its service array in 2018 to include primary care.

Media Contact

April Douglas, AltaPointe Health, 251-544-4639, [email protected], altapointe.org

SOURCE AltaPointe Health