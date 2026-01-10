Expedia Cruises in Norwalk Launches High-Tech "Travel Discovery Center" Featuring Cinematic 15-Foot Video Wall

Expedia Cruises in Norwalk unveils a new 60-seat Travel Discovery Center featuring a 15-foot cinematic video wall. The high tech venue at 12840 Rosecrans Ave offers immersive "try before you buy" cruise events, allowing Los Angeles and Orange County travelers to virtually tour ships and destinations before booking.
NORWALK, Calif., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expedia Cruises in Norwalk is transforming how Southern California residents plan their vacations with the grand opening of its new Travel Discovery Center. Located at 12840 Rosecrans Ave, directly adjacent to the agency's main office, the new venue is designed to host immersive, educational travel events for the local community.
Unlike traditional travel agencies, this new 60-seat facility is built around a massive 60-inch by 180-inch (15-foot) cinematic video wall. This high-definition display allows prospective travelers to experience ultra-HD virtual ship tours, explore deck plans, and view destination footage in stunning detail before they ever book a ticket.
A New Hub for Travel Education "We built this center to bring the 'try before you buy' concept to travel," said Alfonso Aduna, Franchise Owner of Expedia Cruises in Norwalk. "With our new 15-foot screen and stadium-style seating, our clients can visually step onto a cruise ship or walk through a European city right here in Norwalk. It turns travel planning into an event."
2026 Event Series The center is set to host over 12 exclusive travel events this year, featuring representatives from major cruise lines and land tour operators. These "Discovery Days" are designed to be educational rather than sales-focused, offering:
- Deep Dives: Hour-long presentations on specific destinations (e.g., "Alaska Uncovered" or "European River Cruising" Silversea to luxury cruise lines as well as your local Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruises).
- Expert Q&A: Direct access to industry experts.
- Exclusive Offers: Attendees often receive special booking bonuses valid only during the event.
Registration & Tickets Community members can view the full calendar of upcoming events and reserve free tickets via the Expedia Cruises in Norwalk Eventbrite page.
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/expedia-cruises-in-norwalk-travel-event-center-109097013501
Or at our google profile page: https://share.google/u7UthhTg5sPxhk9C6
All events are open to the public, but seating is limited to 60 guests per session to ensure a personalized experience.
About Expedia Cruises in Norwalk:
Expedia Cruises in Norwalk is a full-service leisure travel agency specializing in air, land, and sea vacations. As part of the Expedia Group family, the agency offers the buying power of the world's largest travel brand with the personalized service of a local business. The team includes over 15 vacation consultants, including Alfonso Aduna, Joann Quizon, Kail Aduna and Christina Padilla, serving the Los Angeles and Orange County regions.
Contact: Alfonso Aduna Expedia Cruises in Norwalk (562) 249-8377 [email protected]
Media Contact
Expedia Cruises SocalNorwalk, Expedia Cruises in Norwalk, 1 562-249-8377, [email protected], https://www.expediacruises.com/en-US/900328
SOURCE Expedia Cruises in Norwalk
