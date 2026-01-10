Expedia Cruises in Norwalk Launches High-Tech "Travel Discovery Center" Featuring Cinematic 15-Foot Video Wall

We built this center to bring the 'try before you buy' concept to travel. With our new 15-foot screen, clients can visually step onto a cruise ship or walk through a European city right here in Norwalk. Post this

A New Hub for Travel Education "We built this center to bring the 'try before you buy' concept to travel," said Alfonso Aduna, Franchise Owner of Expedia Cruises in Norwalk. "With our new 15-foot screen and stadium-style seating, our clients can visually step onto a cruise ship or walk through a European city right here in Norwalk. It turns travel planning into an event."

2026 Event Series The center is set to host over 12 exclusive travel events this year, featuring representatives from major cruise lines and land tour operators. These "Discovery Days" are designed to be educational rather than sales-focused, offering:

Deep Dives: Hour-long presentations on specific destinations (e.g., "Alaska Uncovered" or "European River Cruising" Silversea to luxury cruise lines as well as your local Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruises).

Expert Q&A: Direct access to industry experts.

Exclusive Offers: Attendees often receive special booking bonuses valid only during the event.

Registration & Tickets Community members can view the full calendar of upcoming events and reserve free tickets via the Expedia Cruises in Norwalk Eventbrite page.

All events are open to the public, but seating is limited to 60 guests per session to ensure a personalized experience.

About Expedia Cruises in Norwalk:

Expedia Cruises in Norwalk is a full-service leisure travel agency specializing in air, land, and sea vacations. As part of the Expedia Group family, the agency offers the buying power of the world's largest travel brand with the personalized service of a local business. The team includes over 15 vacation consultants, including Alfonso Aduna, Joann Quizon, Kail Aduna and Christina Padilla, serving the Los Angeles and Orange County regions.

Contact: Alfonso Aduna Expedia Cruises in Norwalk (562) 249-8377 [email protected]

