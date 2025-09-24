Experian and Valence Win Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award for AI-Powered Leadership Development That Puts People First

"At Experian, our people are always at the heart of every process and strategy. This award recognizes our commitment to how we are building on our workplace culture, using AI tools like Nadia to enable our people and business strategy." Post this

Experian, a global data and technology company, won the Brandon Hall award for its innovative use of AI in its global leadership development program.

Experian first developed its Characteristics of Great Leadership in collaboration with its leaders to describe what "great looks like" at all levels. Its global leadership programs unite human-led learning, peer coaching, and thoughtful applications of technology to develop these characteristics across the organization.

Over the past two years, Experian has added AI coach Nadia to this initiative, expanding access to personalised coaching throughout its organisation –– one of the first Fortune 500 companies to pilot the coach, as part of its early application with generative AI. Ensuring the safe and compliant use of generative AI, the coach is integrated into Experian's existing platforms so it can be available during the course of a colleague's day-to-day to roleplay difficult conversations, prepare performance reviews, set goals aligned to the organization's, and more. Since roll out, one-third of Experian workers have become an active user of Nadia.

A global leader in credit risk, digital marketing, fraud prevention, and identity evolution, Experian is consistently ranked in the Top Great Places to Work for their high-performance culture, and leaders are central to fostering a culture of learning and rapid innovation. Experian champions the responsible use of generative AI to accelerate new product and service innovations, drive operational productivity, increase financial inclusion, open new opportunities for consumers, and prevent fraud.

"Experian's recognition is a powerful validation that the future of work isn't about machines replacing people; it's about technology helping humans reach new levels of both IQ and EQ. Experian has been an early leader in showing how AI can be applied responsibly to empower managers, not just to do more, but to lead better," said Parker Mitchell, CEO and founder of Valence, the creators of Nadia.

"At Experian, our people are always at the heart of every process and strategy," said Lesley Wilkinson, Chief Talent Officer of Experian. "This award recognizes our commitment to how we are building on our workplace culture, using AI tools like Nadia to enable our people and business strategy."

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics, and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

About Valence/Nadia

Valence is the creator of Nadia, the most widely deployed and deeply trusted AI coach across the Fortune 500. Leading enterprises, including Delta Air Lines, Experian, General Mills, Schneider Electric, WPP, Prudential, and CVS, use Nadia at scale. With over 1 million coaching conversations (and counting), Nadia empowers people in the moments that matter most, whether preparing for a high-stakes meeting, navigating conflict with a colleague, setting goals, or delivering impactful performance reviews. Purpose-built for the enterprise, Nadia combines personalization, context, and organizational alignment to help every employee perform at their best while giving HR leaders a transformative platform to drive culture, performance, and development globally.

