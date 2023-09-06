EXPERIENCE EAGLES FANDOM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THE EAGLES INSIDER PODCAST - Ed Kracz and Special Guests Take You Inside the Philadelphia Eagles' Inner Sanctum

"Sports coverage by the fan, for the fan." Tweet this

Through one-on-one interviews and candid moments, the podcast will unlock a behind-the-scenes experience that truly captures the essence of what it's like within the hallowed walls of the Eagles' facility. Recaps of games and press conferences will offer an insider's perspective, giving fans a front-row seat to the emotions and strategies that fuel the team's journey.

With the new season on the horizon, there's no better time to subscribe to the Eagles Insider Podcast. Whether you're a seasoned Eagles fan or new to the flock, this podcast promises an unforgettable journey through every twist and turn, triumph and challenge of the 2023 season. Stay tuned, stay engaged, and let Fans First Sports Network and Ed Kracz be your ultimate guides to all things Philadelphia Eagles.

About Fans First Sports Network

Fans First Sports Network (FFSN) is a dynamic platform that provides comprehensive sports coverage, catering to the passionate fans of all sports and leagues. Anchored by its motto, "Sports coverage by the fan, for the fan," FFSN offers a unique outlet for individuals with educated opinions to express themselves and be heard. With a team of dedicated podcasters and writers who wear their fandom on their sleeves, FFSN delivers unparalleled insights and perspectives, creating an engaging experience for sports enthusiasts worldwide. Listen today on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. For more information and to join the Fans First Sports Network community, please visit their website at FansFirstSports.com

Media Contact

Lexi Witwer, Fans First Sports Network, (617) 245-8145, [email protected], FansFirstSports.com

