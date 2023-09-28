Experience Elevated Outsourced Accounting Service with Dale Busbey's New Leadership Role

"It has been a natural career progression for Dale to transition to this management position, and we are super excited," stated Wendy Gustafson, General Manager. Tweet this

"Dale's willingness and ability to listen to clients and find solutions that will help them is her greatest strength.‥ It has been a natural career progression for Dale to transition to this management position, and we are super excited," stated Wendy Gustafson, General Manager.

Before taking on the lead to spearhead the new Outsourced Accounting Department, Dale served for many years as an Account Manager for Full Sail Partners. She has quite a track record for developing and nurturing relationships with clients in addition to solving client issues. In her new role, her ability to listen and adapt will serve clients well in the Outsourced Accounting environment.

"I am really looking forward to my new management role with the Outsourced Accounting Department," noted Dale Busbey. "Not only will I be able to continue to work with clients in an area that I enjoy, but I will also be available to help others in the department learn how to be the best resource for clients when it comes to outsourced accounting issues." ‥

With so much experience in the Deltek landscape as it pertains to clients in general, Dale continues to use her knowledge to help them with outsourced accounting needs as Principal Outsourced Accountant. This niche service already allows clients to free up time so they can focus on their own core businesses. To further benefit clients, Dale will be sharing her tools with the rest of her team enabling more points of contact for problem solving in the outsourced accounting arena.

