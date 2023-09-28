Experience Elevated Outsourced Accounting Service with Dale Busbey's New Leadership Role

Dale has taken the Outsourced Accounting Department to the next level, and she will now transition into a management level role as a natural career progression.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail Partners, a Deltek Premier Partner, is happy to announce the promotion of Dale Busbey to Principal Outsourced Accountant. Dale has been responsible for heading up the new Outsourced Accounting Department for almost a year now as an Accounting Services Specialist. She has been doing the outsourced accounting work itself in addition to growing the client base needing outsourced accounting services.
As more new clients are reaching out for outsourced accounting services, Dale will be transitioning to a management level position. Dale's new role as Principal Outsourced Accountant will not only entail continuing to grow the client base, but also maintenance of client needs plus employee supervision. Dale, already known for her excellent customer service skills, will take her knowledge of outsourced accounting and train others in her department to provide the same level of service.
"Dale's willingness and ability to listen to clients and find solutions that will help them is her greatest strength.‥ It has been a natural career progression for Dale to transition to this management position, and we are super excited," stated Wendy Gustafson, General Manager.
Before taking on the lead to spearhead the new Outsourced Accounting Department, Dale served for many years as an Account Manager for Full Sail Partners. She has quite a track record for developing and nurturing relationships with clients in addition to solving client issues. In her new role, her ability to listen and adapt will serve clients well in the Outsourced Accounting environment.
"I am really looking forward to my new management role with the Outsourced Accounting Department," noted Dale Busbey. "Not only will I be able to continue to work with clients in an area that I enjoy, but I will also be available to help others in the department learn how to be the best resource for clients when it comes to outsourced accounting issues." ‥
With so much experience in the Deltek landscape as it pertains to clients in general, Dale continues to use her knowledge to help them with outsourced accounting needs as Principal Outsourced Accountant. This niche service already allows clients to free up time so they can focus on their own core businesses. To further benefit clients, Dale will be sharing her tools with the rest of her team enabling more points of contact for problem solving in the outsourced accounting arena.
