Experience India in a Day: India Association of Minnesota Hosts 41st IndiaFest at The Minnesota State Capitol Grounds

"It's important that we share our culture with each other and celebrate freely with our community here in Minnesota," said Meena Bharti, President of the India Association of Minnesota. "Additionally, providing the chance for people outside of the Asian Indian community to explore and experience our culture in true Indian fashion is a key opportunity for our organization."

Highlights of the event included experiencing diverse Indian cuisine and vibrant music and dance performances featuring India's award-winning singer, Nazia Alam. The event also showcased engaging cultural exhibits, traditional games and entertainment for children, interactive activities such as a sari-tying competition and an Indian Bazaar with handicrafts, jewelry and clothing for sale. The event ended with a traditional Bollywood Night when the stage lit up and the crowd danced the night away for an unforgettable celebration of Asian Indian culture.

"Seeing our communities come together to celebrate our heritage is a privilege to behold, and one we don't take lightly," says Bharti. "From those who are connecting with their own Indian heritage to those who may be experiencing the culture for the first time, it's our mission to bridge our communities and give everyone a true experience of India, right here in Minnesota."

About India Association of Minnesota

A non-profit organization that has straddled over four decades of community service since its inception in 1973, India Association of Minnesota (IAM) aims to build a strong and cohesive community of over 50,000-strong Asian Indians in the state of Minnesota. Through its three-prong mission of Culture, Charity and Connection, IAM seeks to build bridges of understanding between the Asian Indians and the society at large within the state and the country, connect Minnesota with India through events that promote cultural understanding and heritage, provide a charitable hand to causes in Minnesota and in India, all while functioning as the umbrella organization to the multitude of regional and non-profit organizations in the state. To learn more about India Association of Minnesota, visit iamn.org, and follow the organization on social media:

