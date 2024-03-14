Experience Inked: Arizona Bike Week 2024 with Inked Magazine!

Crafting Masterpieces: Award-Winning Tattoo Artists Live on Stage! April 3-7

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inked Magazine is thrilled to announce its participation at Arizona Bike Week, where tattoo enthusiasts and motorcycle aficionados unite for a week of adrenaline-fueled fun. Set against the vibrant backdrop of one of the most renowned biking events in the country, Inked Magazine's booth promises an unforgettable experience for attendees.

At the heart of the Inked Magazine booth lies a spectacle of live tattooing, featuring some of the industry's most celebrated celebrity tattoo artists. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to witness the intricate tattoo process firsthand, as skilled artists bring stunning designs to life throughout the event. Additionally, piercing services and other exciting attractions await attendees seeking to express their individuality.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! Inked Magazine will also host two exhilarating tattoo competitions during Arizona Bike Week. On opening night, [Date] at 10:30 PM, and again on Saturday, April 6th at 6:00 PM, participants will showcase their ink creations, shining a spotlight on both their personal stories and the talented artists behind the masterpieces.

Make sure to swing by our booth, conveniently located front and center at Bike Week, where you'll discover an array of exclusive Inked Magazine merchandise. And don't miss the chance to capture memories at our Inked photobooth, where you can snap your best picture of the week!

Inked will also be showcasing at the Roadhouse in Cave Creek from March 29 through April 7. At that booth, attendees can immerse themselves in the world of custom bikes from Dirty Bird Concepts, and explore exclusive Inked merchandise. This collaboration promises an unforgettable experience for motorcycle enthusiasts and tattoo aficionados alike. Join us as we rev up the excitement during this thrilling week of festivities.

Join us at Arizona Bike Week and immerse yourself in the world of Inked Magazine, where style, culture, and art converge in an electrifying celebration of tattoo culture.

WHAT

AZ Bike Week 2024

WHERE

Westworld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

WHEN

April 3rd - 7th

EVENT TICKETS & DETAILS

5 Day Pass $119

Single Day Passes $28-$66

Click HERE for tickets and event information.

Media Contact

Carson Leathers, Inked Magazine, 1 480-275-5075, [email protected]

SOURCE Inked Magazine