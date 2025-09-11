Experience Japan in SoCal: The 17th OC JAPAN FAIR & Freedom LA, Oct 17-19, 2025

Freedom LA and OC JAPAN FAIR unite music, food, and tradition for an unforgettable celebration of Japan in SoCal. Post this

The 17th OC JAPAN FAIR & Freedom LA, Oct 17–19, 2025

From Traditional Performances to Pop Culture, Taste and Experience the Best of Japan

Costa Mesa, CA: Join us for the 17th Annual "OC JAPAN FAIR" & Music Festival "Freedom LA" at the OC Fair & Event Center. As one of the most authentic and largest Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, we are dedicated to showcasing the best of music, food, culture, and art. Visitors can explore over 200 booths featuring traditional goods, anime merchandise, and games, and enjoy more than 60 varieties of Japanese food. This year, Freedom LA Japanese Music Festival is coming back to OC JAPAN FAIR, featuring beloved Japanese singer Minmi, as well as DOZAN11, APOLLO, PIAO, Yoshi T., and many other Japanese artists eager to electrify LA with the vibrant sounds of Japan's music scene. As part of this event, Freedom LA will host a Lantern Release on Saturday, October 18th, at 8 PM. Since its launch in April 2025, the event has quickly captured the attention of audiences and received enthusiastic acclaim. This moving experience will symbolize the enduring bond between Japan and Los Angeles, as lanterns carry wishes into the night sky. One ticket includes access to both Freedom LA and OC JAPAN FAIR—join us for this beautiful celebration!

Must see sights at OC Japan Fair:

Cosplay & Ai♡Fes Idol Festival ＆Anime Merch

Come be transported to the famous maid cafés of Akihabara at the festival's very own pop-up! A section of the venue will be transformed into "AKIHABARA ELECTRIC TOWN," recreating the unique atmosphere of Tokyo's famous Akihabara district — complete with maid cafés and more! Not to mention a huge number of high quality anime and cosplay booths, with all the figurines and anime goods you can imagine. And you won't want to miss the coolest costumes of all at the live Cosplay Show on 10/18 (Sat). Check this post for more details about the Cosplay Contest.

Oiran Dochu

On 10/18 (Sat.) and 10/19 (Sun.), The Alluring Oiran Dochu (Procession of Courtesans) will walk from the main stage to Nakamise Street. Oiran Dochu is a reenactment of processions once held by the oiran, the courtesans of Yoshiwara in the Edo Period, to advertise the houses where they worked. The reenactment involves men and women dressed up in Edo period costumes.

Tuna Cutting Show

World class sushi! On 10/18 (Sat.) & 10/19 (Sun.) the main stage will host an exciting Tuna Cutting Show performed by a chef from a famous Japanese Tuna Company. Traditional Japanese street foods such as Okonomiyaki, Takoyaki, Yakisoba, Yakitori, Shaved ice, Ramen, Pork cutlet sandwiches, Taiyaki and much more will be available on site.

Asakusa, Nakamise Street Japanese Traditional Area and performances

The entire indoor area will be turned into Nakamise-dori Avenue for visitors to enjoy Japanese traditions. To give local US residents a chance to experience the beauty of Japanese culture, the event will also feature interactive Bon Odori dancing, powerful Taiko drum performances, Koto music, Nihon Buyo [traditional Japanese dance], as well as live demonstrations of Shodo [calligraphy], Kado [Japanese flower arranging], and Sado [Japanese tea ceremony]. Kimono models will also be present to showcase traditional Japanese attire! Additionally, returning again this year, Oshale Japan brings the spirit of Asakusa's traditional theater to the Nakamise stage with performances on all three days.

Freedom LA Japanese Music Festival

Freedom Festival is more than just a music festival—it's a space to connect, reflect on freedom, and embrace the power of music. This year, Freedom LA brings that spirit to Los Angeles, uniting incredible artists who share this vision. Through their performances, we invite you to experience Japanese music, culture, and the true meaning of freedom.

MINMI : Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X 336K Followers in total

DOZAN11 : Website | Instagram | X 81.7K Followers in total ('Lifetime Respect' sold 1 million copies and reached No. 1 on the Oricon chart.)

BABYBEARD : Instagram | YouTube | X 110K Followers in total (performing all 3 days)

PIAO : Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X 25.7K Followers in total

Ai Haruna : Website | Instagram | TikTok | X 140.3K Followers in total

APOLLO : Instagram 57.1 Followers

Yoyoka Family Band : Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X 356.2K Followers in total

WENDY : Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X 6.3K Followers in total

Kat Padlan : Instagram | TikTok | YouTube 3.4K Followers in total

ROUTE14band : Website | Instagram | YouTube 22.7K Followers in total

And many more!

When/Where:

Date: October 17(Fri), 18(Sat), 19(Sun)

Time: 10/17 4:00pm~10:00pm

10/18 12:00pm~10:00pm

10/19 11:00am~7:00pm

Venue: OC Fair & Event Center (88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, California 92626)

Admission For OC Japan Fair and Freedom LA:

$17 general admission for tickets purchased in advance online

general admission for tickets purchased in advance online $20 general admission after October 17th , 12:00am

general admission after , Free entry for children under 6 and seniors 65+

**One ticket grants access to both OC Japan Fair and Freedom LA Japanese Music Festival.

$10 GOLD Ticket: Available only for Freedom LA, in addition to the general admission ticket.（One-day pass. Limited tickets available for the Gold Area, located right in front of the stage.）

Admission For Lantern Release:

$22 for tickets purchased in advance online

for tickets purchased in advance online $25 after October 17th , 12:00am

Parking fee: $12

OC JAPAN FAIR Official: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

Freedom LA : Website | Instagram | Facebook

Media Contact

Japan Product Promotion, Adentope.Inc.

