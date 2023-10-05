Experience Mega Spooky Season Family Fun at Candified in Belmont Shore, CA

This Halloween season, Candified invites families to dive into a spooky, festive journey amidst a candy wonderland!

BELMONT SHORE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Halloween season, Candified invites families to dive into a spooky, festive journey amidst a candy wonderland! From October 3rd through Dia de los Muertos on November 2nd, Candified introduces its Halloween-themed Creation Stations and activities. Revel in candy, costume parties, and endless creativity within a whimsical, immersive environment, all set to your favorite spooky music playlist.

Halloween-Themed Creation Stations Await!

Both children and adults can indulge in an hour of spellbinding fun with a range of themed activities:

Goblin Goo Slime: Craft two custom spooky slimes, enhanced with ghoulish charms, scents, and glitter.

Spooky Bakers Cookie Decorating: Design enchanting cookies, including ghosts, eyeballs, pumpkins, and skeletal sugar skulls, using delightful toppings.

Creepy Crawly Gummy Chocolate Cookie Pizzas: Craft cookie pizzas starring eerie gummies or sumptuous s'mores on a Nutella & chocolate base.

Haunted Kebobs: Assemble Halloween themed kebobs, ending with a mesmerizing candy arrangement.

Design a Trick or Treat DIY Tote Bag: Personalize tote bags with imaginative designs, including glow-in-the-dark paints.

The Pumpkin Parlor: Unleash creativity by decorating pumpkins with paint, glitter, stickers, gems, and more.

Access the entire Crafty Studio Creation Stations for $29 each. Reserve your group's slot at www.itscandified.com/create.

Friday Night Halloween Glow Parties

Starting Friday, October 6, 2023, illuminate your Fridays with glowing festivities. From 6:30-8:30 PM young spooksters (minimum age is 6) and tween goblins can wave goodbye to their parents and come in and enjoy pizza, beverages, a Creation Station activity, and glow-in-the-dark cotton candy. Glow parties will take place on October 6, October 13, October 20, and October 27. Space is limited so parents/guardians must reserve in advance. All details can be found online at www.itscandified.com with sign-ups starting on October 3rd.

Our Candyologists ensure safe fun, allowing parents a relaxed evening on 2nd street. Cost is $49 per ghost/goblin. A signed waiver and contact details are required.

Celebrate Halloween with Candified's Spooktacular Costume Showcase!

This Halloween (and pre-Halloween weekend) guests can step into Candified for a hauntingly delightful experience that lasts until the witching hour at 9pm! From 4-6pm, the store transforms into a haven for trick or treaters, offering sweet surprises at every corner. Guests can make their way to our photo BOOth, which turns into a whimsical photo station. With someone on-site capturing all the fun, every guest in costume can strike their most enchanting (or eerie!) pose and post to our Instagram @itscandified to be entered into our showcase to win prizes.

Outfits will be admired for their originality, craftsmanship, and the sheer emotion they evoke, be it joy or a delightful fright. Stand out and you might just snag one of our exciting rewards:

Top Look: Four coupons to dive into Candified's magical Creation Stations.

Runner-Up: Receive two coupons for immersive Creation Stations.

Honorable Mention: A $25 Candified gift card.

Do not let your furry pals miss out! Bring your costumed pups to Candified where every four-legged friend is treated to organic goodies. Plus, our favorite doggie look of the day will trot away with an exclusive Candified dog collar.

Winners will be announced on November 3rd on our Instagram @itscandified. Do not miss this world of playful phantoms and sweet spectacles. This Halloween, Candified is the place to be!

About Candified

Nestled in Belmont Shore, CA, Candified is an interactive candy wonderland that is as sweet as it is enchanting. From unique Creation Stations in our creative studio to thematic photo ops, to our amazing selection of nostalgic, bulk, and popular candies and candy inspired merchandise, every corner of Candified will surprise and delight. Beyond the candies and treats, it is the essence of Outrageous Moments of Joy that truly defines the Candified experience. Whether you are shopping, creating, or celebrating, Candified curate's memories filled with fun, laughter, and a sprinkle of magic. Follow us on Instagram @itscandified or visit www.itscandified.com to book a Creation Station, birthday party, private event, or book our Fun Food Catering.

Press Contact:

Amazing Amy & The Candy Queen

Phone: (310) 254-6407

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Amazing Amy & The Candy Queen, Candified, 1 3102546407, [email protected], www.itscandified.com

