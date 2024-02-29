Experience PXG's Latest Apparel Collection: Contemporary Sportswear With A Retro-inspired Edge & Ease

"Drawing inspiration from the timeless allure of vintage sportswear and the discerning tastes of the PXG customer, Spring/Summer '24 seamlessly marries contemporary flair with redefined classic silhouettes." Post this

PXG's classic monotone colorway – black, white, and gray – is complemented by rich yet soothing seasonal hues, including In Bloom, Boulder, Golden, and Hunter Green. In addition, Bermuda Blue and Light/Dark Azure offer vibrant pops of color to various men's styles, upholding brand tradition while infusing a modern edge.

"Drawing inspiration from the timeless allure of vintage sportswear and the discerning tastes of the PXG customer, Spring/Summer '24 seamlessly marries contemporary flair with redefined classic silhouettes. With a fresh, refined, and effortless aesthetic, this collection embodies a harmonious blend of style and functionality." - Renee Parsons, President and Executive Creative Director, PXG Apparel

Performance features and materials within the collection add functionality to the fashion forward designs. Perforated fabrications are used throughout the collection, featured in signature styles such as the Women's Perforated RP Polo and the Men's Broken Stripe Fineline Polo. This fabrication allows greater ease of movement and exceptional breathability, ideal for any active endeavor. Popular past season designs details such as biker shorts under skirts and multifunctional storage is further developed within the Spring/Summer '24 styles, including tactically placed front welted zipper pockets in the Women's On-the-Go Anorak and thoughtful hidden compartments in the Men's Shoulder Stripe Perforated Vest.

This season, PXG's exclusive Fairway Camo print has been reimagined into the Grid Digital Camo Pattern; this technologized polo features a thin, perforated diagonal line, paralleling an asymmetric abstract camo print stripe that wraps from front to back. Color blocked details seen in past collections have been resized into bolder, more defined lines, adding depth to seasonal print patterns such as the Galaxy Print.

PXG's Spring/Summer '24 Collection offers men's and women's wardrobe staples that look great and play well – on and off the course. From the Women's Sleeveless Romper to classic outerwear pieces including the Men's Cross-Body Stripe ¼ Zip Pullover, each piece is multifunctional and seasonably dynamic. Meant to mix and match, these styles integrate into any closet, taking you seamlessly through the Spring/Summer season.

The new Spring/Sumer '24 apparel is now available in PXG Stores and online. To learn more and shop, visit http://www.pxg.com/apparel.

