Experience Senior Living and Stellar Senior Living Celebrate the Opening of The Gallery at Spokane

The three story, 137-unit community will operate as a fully licensed continuing care retirement community offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care within the 121,408 square foot residence, offering a way for residents to age and transition in place. Specific units are equipped with full kitchens for those desiring more cooking flexibility, including some full kitchens in assisted living, something not seen in many communities.

The Gallery at Spokane caters to individuals in search of an elevated lifestyle. The community provides an array of amenities, such as a contemporary cafe open to the public for all-day dining, private walking paths, a salon, housekeeping, laundry services, transportation, and an activities director to plan excursions for both independent and assisted-living residents to enjoy. The courtyard is strategically designed to host food trucks, and the second-floor bar provides scenic views of the South Hill area in Spokane.

Incorporating local materials and artists was another priority in the design that's expected to appeal to residents.

"We are so proud to have The Gallery at Spokane join the Gallery collection of communities, and welcome residents, their families, and team members this week," commented Experience Senior Living President Phill Barklow. "Spokane is an incredibly beautiful and diverse city, and we look forward to being a part of this community."

The Gallery at Spokane's Executive Director, Becky Monday, is glad the day to finally serve their residents has arrived. "Opening day comes with anticipated excitement and tremendous behind-the-scenes efforts from amazing staff. We cannot overstate how pleased we are to welcome our residents, impress our families, grow our staff, build the business, and enhance everyone's daily experiences."

The community will open at around 70% pre-leased, with 100% occupancy expected sometime in 2024.

About Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimagining senior housing by leveraging our vast experience to seamlessly integrate strategic, operational and human-centered aspirations. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

