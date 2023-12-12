Experience Senior Living Announces the Commencement of Construction on The Gallery at Fort Collins

"The Gallery at Ft. Collins will be a vibrant senior living community that will seamlessly blend art and music with the rich culture of the Fort Collins community, providing the perfect backdrop for our residents to enjoy life." Post this

The Gallery redefines senior living with amenities extending beyond the essentials, featuring a two-story grand hall with a lavish fireplace, a grand piano designed by a local artist and provides a diverse range of spaces for socializing and relaxation including a pub, rooftop garden, private family dining, multiple courtyards, a library, community room, salon, and theater. For Memory Care residents, a dedicated courtyard and activities area ensures a tailored experiences for all residents.

"I'm thrilled to have our newest community opening so close to my own home, in a neighborhood I cherish", commented ESL President Phill Barklow. "The Gallery at Ft. Collins will be a vibrant senior living community that will seamlessly blend art and music with the rich culture of the Fort Collins community, providing the perfect backdrop for our residents to enjoy life."

Nuveen Real Estate and Brinkmann Constructors will also partner with ESL on the project.

"The Gallery at Ft. Collins aligns with Nuveen's thesis of developing new, state-of-the-art senior living communities for the next generation of seniors in high-barrier-to-entry markets like Fort Collins", noted Andrew Pyke, Head of Healthcare Real Estate at Nuveen. "We are excited to partner with a first-class operator like ESL to bring this project to the Fort Collins community."

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimagining senior housing by leveraging our vast experience to seamlessly integrate strategic, operational and human-centered aspirations. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

