Experience Senior Living Celebrates the Opening of New Community in Greater Richmond, VA

"We are delighted to announce the addition of Sancerre Atlee Station to the ESL family of communities", remarked ESL President Phill Barklow. "The greater Richmond area is brimming with historical significance and character and we are thrilled to actively contribute to its promising future."

The high level of enthusiasm is equally shared by Sancerre Atlee Station Executive Director Lauren Friedman. "The joy of the residents and families, in combination with the hearts and warmth of our staff has created such an amazing environment. The excitement is something that I have not seen in all my years in senior living."

The design of Sancerre Atlee Station features a farmhouse modern aesthetic with a respectful nod to the character of the surrounding neighborhood and the area's rich history. Luxury amenities and exterior services include outdoor dining, Gardens, Bocce Ball Court, walking paths, sunroom, and a relaxing covered porch. Interior features include a card room, art room, library, spa, fitness center with HUR equipment, theater, salon, live piano music, and a coffee bar with cafI seating.

Assisted living accommodations range from 396-square-foot studios up to 1,063-square-foot, two-bedroom units, with memory care studio units ranging from 321 to 376 square feet.

Sancerre Atlee Station is located at 9495 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116. For more information contact the community at 804-575-0420, or visit the website at experiencesrliving.com/sancerre-atlee-station.

About Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimagining senior housing by leveraging our vast experience to seamlessly integrate strategic, operational and human-centered aspirations. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

