Experience Senior Living Celebrates the Opening of the new Independent Living community at The Gallery at Cape Coral

"I am thrilled to unveil the Independent Living community at The Gallery at Cape Coral," remarked Phill Barklow, President of ESL. "This expansion represents our commitment to providing exceptional living experiences for aging adults and seniors, and we're excited to witness the impact it will have on our residents' lives. Cape Coral is a very vibrant community full of inspiring and diverse people. We wanted to design a community that honored that vibrance, and I am thrilled with what the outcome is. "

The Gallery at Cape Coral's design emphasizes the arts. Residents have the opportunity to enjoy works by local artists and even create their own masterpieces. Residents can also enjoy amenities such as a saltwater pool, fitness room, spa, bocce ball court, and an outdoor fire pit.

Catered to individuals seeking an elevated lifestyle, The Gallery at Cape Coral offers an array of services including a salon, housekeeping, laundry services, transportation, and an activities director to curate enriching experiences.

The Gallery at Cape Coral is located at 2307 Chiquita Blvd S in Cape Coral, Florida offering accommodations ranging from 650 square foot one-bedroom one-bath units to 1100 square foot, two-bedroom, two-bath units.

For more information on The Gallery at Cape Coral, contact the community at 239-317-7555 or visit our website at www.galleryatcapecoral.com.

About Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimagining senior housing by leveraging our vast experience to seamlessly integrate strategic, operational and human-centered aspirations. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

