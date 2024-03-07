Experience Senior Living First in Nation to Launch Complete Certified Organic Menu

We are focused on sourcing locally and utilizing USDA-certified organic ingredients to exceed expectations and elevate our residents' dining experiences. Post this

The Reserve Collection caters to affluent seniors seeking onsite luxury amenities such as salt-water pools, rooftop lounges, high-end beauty salons, and pickleball courts, to name a few. Three locations are currently under development: The Reserve at Lone Tree in Denver, Colorado; The Reserve at Strathmore Square in Bethesda, Maryland; and The Reserve at Falls Church in Falls Church, Virginia.

"Cleaner foods lead to a cleaner bill of health," remarked Chef Greg Sever, CEC, Vice President of Culinary Experience at ESL. "We take pride in sourcing the finest ingredients, ensuring that every meal served at our Reserve communities will sustain the overall well-being of our residents."

The Reserve Collection menus will offer locally sourced, organic ingredients, from USDA-certified organic grass-fed/grass-finished beef to free-range, hormone-free poultry and wild-caught, low-mercury fish. The menu will be free of any food containing pesticides or GMO foods to create perfect and diverse healthy food offerings to residents. Dietary options will be available to provide vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free options as well.

About Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer, and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimagining senior housing by leveraging our vast experience to seamlessly integrate strategic, operational, and human-centered aspirations. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

