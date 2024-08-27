Experience Senior Living Opens Lone Tree Showroom for New Luxury, Senior Community

This marks a significant milestone for us. The Reserve at Lone Tree is the very first community under our new, signature luxury brand. We're thrilled to open the showroom, giving the community a peek at what's to come when the Reserve opens next year. Post this

Phill Barklow, Experience Senior Living President expressed his excitement, "This marks a significant milestone for us. The Reserve at Lone Tree is the very first community under our new, signature luxury brand. We're thrilled to open the showroom, giving the community a peek at what's to come when the Reserve opens next year."

Additionally, two other Reserve communities are currently under development. Both are in the Washington, D.C. area: The Reserve at Strathmore Square and The Reserve at Falls Church. Like The Reserve at Lone Tree, both communities include stunning design, world-class amenities, and organic, chef-prepared menus.

The Lone Tree showroom will highlight the exceptional finishes, design, and quality craftmanship featured in the development, allowing future community members the opportunity to craft their desired residence.

• The Reserve at Lone Tree Showroom Grand Opening

• Friday, August 29, 2024

• 11010 High Note Avenue

• Lone Tree, Colo.

About Experience Senior Living:

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimagining senior housing by leveraging our vast experience to seamlessly integrate strategic, operational, and human-centered aspirations. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. Visit www.experiencesrliving.com

