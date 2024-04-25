Experience Senior Living Welcomes Lisa Thompson as Senior Vice President of Operations

Joining Experience Senior Living is an exciting opportunity to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of seniors and their families. Post this

"Joining Experience Senior Living is an exciting opportunity to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of seniors and their families," said Lisa Thompson, "I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams already in place and to further enhance the exceptional senior living experiences that ESL is known for."

Prior to joining ESL, Lisa held prominent leadership positions in the senior living sector, where she spearheaded initiatives that drove organizational growth and excellence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa Thompson to the Experience Senior Living family," said Phill Barklow, ESL President. "Her extensive experience, coupled with her passion for enhancing the lives of seniors, makes her a valuable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly make across our organization."

Lisa is originally from Texas where she attended Texas State University with a focus on Long Term Healthcare Administration, and her professional achievements are reflective of her dedication to advancing the senior living industry.

About Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer, and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimagining senior housing by leveraging our vast experience to seamlessly integrate strategic, operational and human-centered aspirations. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

Media Contact

Laura Larson, NexCore Group, 1 7209851768, [email protected], www.nexcoregroup.com

SOURCE Experience Senior Living