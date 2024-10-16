Experience Taylorgate 2024: The Ultimate VIP Pre-Concert Party Just Steps from Caesars Superdome in Benson Tower

CEO Kyle Kinnett reflected on the launch of Bullseye's Concert Series VIP Tailgates, "As the industry leader in VIP hospitality experiences, Bullseye is thrilled to offer Taylor Swift super fans an exclusive pre-show VIP experience that promises to kick off a life-changing night." Post this

In addition, Taylorgate will host a video booth experience provided by Ortega Tacos, allowing fans to create shareable digital memories. The event will also include hair braiding stations and an opportunity to bid on authentic, signed Taylor Swift memorabilia.

CEO Kyle Kinnett reflected on the launch of Bullseye's Concert Series VIP Tailgates, "As the industry leader in VIP hospitality experiences, Bullseye is thrilled to offer Taylor Swift super fans an exclusive pre-show VIP experience that promises to kick off a life-changing night."

Taylorgate aims to provide a fully immersive pre-concert experience providing an opportunity to connect with fellow fans. The event is designed to enhance the concert experience by offering fans exclusive engagement opportunities in the hours leading up to Taylor Swift's performance.

Doors open 3 hours prior to each of the shows at Benson Tower. Taylorgate New Orleans is an all inclusive experience: food, cocktails and under 21 friendly options.

Tickets are limited, so fans are encouraged to reserve their spot now for this exclusive experience. Tickets are $125 each.

https://bullseyeeventgroup.com/new-orleans-taylorgate-2024-taylor-swift-pre-concert-party-by-b97/

About Bullseye Event Group: Bullseye Event Group (BullseyeEventGroup.com) produces VIP Tailgate experiences in partnership with 10 NFL teams and The Players Tailgates prior to the Super Bowl in the hosting city.

