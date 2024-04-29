Experience the 150th Kentucky Derby at Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle venues are special spaces that encourage friends to play, eat and celebrate together, so the Run for the Roses provides a perfect opportunity to host a Kentucky Derby-style pickleball tournament and watch party! Post this

As part of the fun, Chicken N Pickle and Woodford Distillery are giving away two trips to Kentucky's Bourbon Country, including airfare, hotel, and a VIP distillery tour. All tournament players will automatically be entered, and other guests may enter with a QR code on Chicken N Pickle property when they come to celebrate Derby Day.

The Kentucky Derby has grown into a mega-fashion event where elaborate headwear takes center stage. So Chicken N Pickle guests are encouraged to wear their favorite Derby attire and hats, including fedoras, bowlers, sun hats or fascinators – or come as you are – and join in the festivities:

Watch the "Run for the Roses" on televisions throughout the property

Cheer on your favorite horse during "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports"

Participate in the "Bourbon on the Backcourt" pickleball tournament (sign up here)

Play Kentucky Derby trivia and place-your-bets-style games for prizes

Enter to win a trip to the Woodford Reserve Distillery in Kentucky's "Bourbon Country"

"Bourbon Country" Sip on Woodford Reserve cocktails including Mint Juleps

Play giant yard games

They say hats bring good luck, so don't forget your Derby gear!

"Chicken N Pickle venues are special spaces that encourage friends to play, eat and celebrate together, so the Run for the Roses provides a perfect opportunity to host a Kentucky Derby-style pickleball tournament and watch party," said Chicken N Pickle President Kelli Alldredge. "Guests visit our properties seeking an experience, and one of the most rewarding things we see is people connecting on our pickleball courts or game yard, or over great food and drinks, all under one roof. We have the coolest backyard you never want to leave."

Chicken N Pickle opens at 11 a.m. on May 4, with Derby activities running from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Race time at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, varies every year but typically starts around 5:45 p.m. Central time.

More than 15 million people watch the Kentucky Derby on television every year, making it one of the most popular sporting events in existence. It's known as the Run for the Roses because the winning horse is draped in a 40-pound blanket of roses. This year, the Kentucky Derby winner will enjoy a record purse of $5 million – nearly twice the amount offered in 2023. The beloved race, started by Meriweather Lewis Clark, grandson of famous explorer William Clark, has a rich history that dates back to 1875. It has become deeply ingrained in American culture over the years, creating a sense of tradition and nostalgia – something Chicken N Pickle also aspires to do.

