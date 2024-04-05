Experience the Best of Tennessee Wines at The Foothills Wine Festival

Get the chance to sample and purchase unique and local Tennessee wines at the Sip TN The Foothills Wine Festival on April 6, 2024

MARYVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annual Sip TN The Foothills Wine Festival is back on April 6, 2024, featuring wines, hard ciders, and meads from many local wineries across the state of Tennessee. The festival, which takes place from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, will be held at the Pellissippi State-Blount County Campus, located at 2731 W Lamar Alexander Pkwy Friendsville, TN 37737. The wineries that will be sampling and selling their products are: Holly Ridge Winery, Beans Creek Winery, Savannah Bee Mead, Mountain Valley Winery, Mill Bridge Hard Cider Company, Hillside Winery, Apple Barn Hard Cider Company, Apple Barn Winery, Tsali Notch Vineyard, Beachhaven Winery, Tennessee Homemade Wines, Tennessee Cider Company, Goodwater Vineyards, and Paris Winery.

The festival will be a day full of fun, with over 100 different wines available to sample! A ticket to this event will grant attendees wine tastings from all the wineries, a souvenir TN Wines wine glass, a 6 bottle wine tote bag, the ability to buy bottles of wine directly from the wineries, and more. Additionally, many local vendors will be featured at the festival, giving attendees the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art, food, and other treats. While sipping and shopping, guests can listen to live music performances and enjoy food from two local food trucks. For anyone looking to appreciate the festival without indulging in any alcoholic beverages, a designated driver ticket option is available. For full access to the festival, a ticket costs $53.83, while the limited, designated driver ticket costs $13.25. For an elevated experience, VIP Tickets include access to the entire VIP Culinary Experience! Enjoy wine samples paired with a charcuterie display including assorted meats, cheeses and breads. Fresh crudité display with house made dressings. Fresh fruit and chocolate dipping sauce. Seafood display including oysters on the half shell and shrimp cocktail. Braised pork belly sliders with hard cider glaze. Dessert assortment including cookies, cakes, and puddings. All made by the college's culinary students! Two VIP classes will also be offered at 1:00pm and 3:00pm which will include educational tastings from local wineries as well as local coffee roasters.

A VIP ticket costs $100.21. Even better, the proceeds from the event stay local, benefitting Tennessee agriculture and small businesses. The Sip TN The Foothills Wine Festival is a wonderful celebration of Tennessee culture and is a great way to give back to the state while enjoying delicious wines.

"When you enjoy a local wine festival, you are supporting the farmers who grow the grapes, apples, and produce the honey these wineries need to make their products," says Don Collier, President of Mountain Valley Vineyards. "This is the best chance to sample and take home wines, ciders, and meads from true Tennessee wineries all in one place... so come out and support your local farmer!"

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.siptn.com/the-foothills.

Media Contact

Katie Hart, Rocky Top Wine Trail, 1 7274528312, [email protected], rockytopwinetrail.com

SOURCE Rocky Top Wine Trail