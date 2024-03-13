Experience the Eclipse Extravaganza: A Celebration Like No Other at The World's Biggest and Best Children's Museum

There will be captivating presentations by NASA scientists as you delve into the mysteries of space with Heliophysics and space telescope experts and embark on an adventure of cleanliness in space Post this

Join us for captivating presentations by NASA scientists, delve into the mysteries of space with Heliophysics and space telescope experts and embark on an adventure of cleanliness in space during prescheduled times with "Astronaut in Training: Staying Clean in Space" in our Beyond Spaceship Earth exhibit. Plus, do not miss the exhilarating Sound and Light Show, "CAPCOM Go!" in the Schaefer Planetarium and Space Object Theater, followed by a Mission Control workshop where families can experience the thrill of a space mission simulation and view an actual control board used during several missions.

Then on the big day of the eclipse itself (Monday, April 8, 2024), gear up for an unforgettable experience as the museum provides free solar eclipse viewing glasses to all visitors and offers interactive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) activities. Dive into eclipse-themed art projects, explore mythological explanations for eclipses in different cultures and discover the science behind the celestial spectacle. Plus, immerse yourself in our exclusive program, "Shadows of the Moon," running throughout the day in the STEM Lab within the museum's Corteva Agriscience ScienceWorks.

But wait, there is more! Explore the wonders of telescopes and astronomy with volunteers from the Indiana Astronomical Society and enjoy limited outdoor viewing of the eclipse in the museum's Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience®.

All Eclipse Extravaganza activities are FREE for members and included with regular paid admission to the Museum.

Do not miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience! Visit http://www.childrensmuseum.org/eclipse to learn more about the eclipse and to plan your visit.

Mark your calendars and join us as we witness the magic of the solar eclipse together.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Eclipse Begins: 1:40 p.m. EST

Maximum: 3:07 p.m. EST

Ends: 4:23 p.m. EST

Duration: 2 hours, 33 minutes

The Eclipse Extravaganza is supported by the Simons Foundation and is part of its 'In the Path of Totality' initiative. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP and The Heritage Group.

