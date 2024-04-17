Experience the Game: MOVA's New MLB® Globes Merge Sport with Technology

MOVA International unveils an exclusive MLB® globe collection, merging America's favorite pastime with innovative, self-rotating globe technology.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOVA International, the go-to innovators in self-rotating technology, are knocking it out of the park with their latest announcement: a sub-licensing agreement with Fanatics® and Major League Baseball® (MLB). This monumental partnership with MLB® represents a new field for MOVA, introducing an exclusive lineup of MLB® MOVA Globes that will surely be a home run with fans everywhere.
Powered by light and the Earth's magnetic field, MOVA's unique patented technology gives these baseball-inspired creations a life of their own, spinning effortlessly without batteries or cords. The MLB® MOVA Globes seamlessly blend innovation and technology with the storied legacy of Major League Baseball®. The designs proudly display authentic team logos and colors from each iconic MLB® franchise. The current collection includes The LA Dodgers™, The San Francisco Giants™, The Houston Astros™, The Chicago Cubs™, The Boston Red Sox™, The New York Yankees™, The Atlanta Braves ™, The Washington Nationals™, The Philadelphia Phillies™, The New York Mets™, The St. Louis Cardinals™, The Pittsburgh Pirates™, Arizona Diamondbacks ™, Colorado Rockies ™, Milwaukee Brewers ™, Baltimore Orioles ™, Chicago White Sox ™, Minnesota Twins ™, Cincinnati Reds ™, Detroit Tigers ™, Cleveland Guardians ™, Kansas City Royals ™, Toronto Blue Jays ™, Los Angeles Angels, and the Texas Rangers ™ team and World Series globe, with the entire collection set to launch in Q2 2024.
With this launch of the MLB® series, MOVA Globes is giving sports enthusiasts and collectors a whole new way to show off their die-hard fandom. These rotating baseballs bring the timeless traditions of America's favorite pastime to life, adding a touch of sophistication and technology to any space. Whether for yourself or that special someone in your life, the MLB® MOVA Globe is the perfect gift for the sports fan who owns it all.
Christine Hsieh, Chief Operating Officer for MOVA International, shared her excitement regarding this groundbreaking collaboration. "As a sports fan, partnering with Major League Baseball® represents the perfect fusion that celebrates the legacy of America's favorite pastime with the innovation and technology of MOVA Globes. Witnessing people become mesmerized when interacting with our globes for the first time is truly inspiring. This is the sense of wonder and excitement we want to bring to sports fans everywhere".
Additionally, MOVA Globes is proud to acknowledge the significant role played by Stranger Creative, a renowned creative agency known for its innovative designs, meticulous product management, and human-centered research. Steven Wakabayashi, Managing Director at Stranger Creative, remarked, "Working with the MOVA and Fanatics team has been a beautiful partnership, reimagining a classic globe across a new industry and opening doors to future partnerships." This partnership between MOVA Globes and Stranger Creative represents a synergy of talent and creativity that has produced a truly extraordinary product for fans and collectors alike.
To explore MOVA Globes MLB® Collection and learn more about this groundbreaking partnership, please visit: https://www.movaglobes.com/mlb
About MOVA Globes:
Founded in 2003, MOVA Globes is a pioneer in the world of decorative art and technology. The MOVA Globe, a unique creation by inventor Bill French, combines solar energy and magnetism to produce a mesmerizing and eco-friendly rotating globe. MOVA Globes is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of art and innovation, creating products that transcend style barriers and leave a lasting impression.
