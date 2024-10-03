Experience the Innovation: MyCONECT Launches at Nostalgia Hotel, Singapore

Nostalgia Hotel Enhances Guest Experience with MyCONECT App, Streamlining Services and Cutting Check-In Times by 70%.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyCONECT.biz, a pioneering provider of platform solutions for the hospitality industry, is thrilled to announce the successful onboarding of their first customer in Singapore: Nostalgia Hotel. This partnership highlights MyCONECT's commitment to enhancing guest services through a unique digital ecosystem, specifically tailored to optimize business operations and elevate the guest experience.

Nostalgia Hotel, known for its charm and exceptional service, is now adopting MyCONECT's innovative suite of applications, including the Guest App and Staff Apps. These tools enable the hotel to streamline various services, from room make-up requests to self-check-in/check-out with E-Visitor Authentication (EVA), ensuring a seamless and delightful stay for their guests. With the integration of EVA, the manual process of checking guests' passports for stay validity will be automated and the check-in time is expected to be reduced by up to 70%. This will in turn free up the front office staff so they can spend more time engaging guests. In addition, the system will eliminate the large amounts of paperwork previously required from the front office staff and enhance productivity and efficiency.

The app's intuitive interface and user-friendly features have been well-received by Nostalgia Hotel guests. "The MyCONECT app has been a game-changer for our guests," remarked Colleen Chan, General Manager of Nostalgia Hotel. "It has streamlined the check-in process, reduced front desk inquiries, and enhanced overall guest satisfaction."

James Kim, Founder of MyCONECT.biz, shared his vision for the partnership: "Nostalgia Hotel is the perfect launch partner for MyCONECT in Singapore. Our platform is designed to create a cohesive and personalized digital ecosystem for hotels, and seeing it come to life at a property like Nostalgia is incredibly rewarding. We look forward to transforming guest services, and launching more solutions across the region."

For guests at Nostalgia Hotel, the MyCONECT app is a new digital tool designed to streamline guest services and enhance their overall stay experience. With features like on-demand room servicing, E-Visitor Authentication for self-check-in/check-out, and real-time service requests, the app ensures convenience is just a scan away. Guests can simply download MyCONECT by scanning a QR code available across the hotel or by searching for "MyCONECT" in their app store, signing up, and enjoying a smoother, more personalized stay.

The implementation of MyCONECT at Nostalgia Hotel allows guests to effortlessly connect to services such as advance booking, self-check-in and check-out, and real-time service requests, making their stay more comfortable and enjoyable. MyCONECT not only provides these conveniences but also offers other customizable solutions like digital keys, staff communication, two-way PMS integration, and smart valet solutions, further enhancing the guest experience and operational efficiency.

MyCONECT has also signed contracts with J Suites International and Hotel Ciputra Jakarta and plans to develop a PMS interface to showcase to hotel guests soon.

For more information about MyCONECT and their innovative solutions, visit http://www.myconect.biz.

