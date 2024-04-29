Experience the Pinnacle of Luxury in Nanjing with World Class Amenities

Nanjing emerges as China's premier luxury self-care destination.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanjing, an ancient city steeped in history and culture, is an ideal destination for exploring China's rich history and cultural heritage, and it is also a haven for those seeking a luxurious and indulgent getaway. As the second-largest city in Eastern China, Nanjing offers a fusion of modern amenities and traditional charm that caters to the most discerning of tastes. Ready to explore the epitome of luxury in Nanjing? Here are some of the top ways to indulge:

Experience World Class Dining at Nanjing's Luxury Hotels

Nanjing boasts a variety of luxury hotels that offer world-class amenities, each with its own unique charm. At Kempinski Hotel Nanjing, guests can immerse themselves in the enchanting atmosphere of spring in a purple butterfly-themed afternoon tea at Fangbo Lounge Bar on the 5th floor of the hotel, a delightful celebration of the season that is available through the end of June. Meanwhile, through early May, the Ritz-Carlton Nanjing will present a seasonal cherry blossom-themed afternoon tea at the Lounge Bar on the 38th floor offering sweeping views of the entire city. Jinling Hotel also offers guests panoramic city views from Sky Palace restaurant located on the 36th floor. Sky Palace is one of the first rotating restaurants in China and a symbol of Nanjing's skyline since its opening in 1983.

Sink Into Plush Amenities at Nanjing's Luxury Hotels

Those looking to continue their opulent adventures in the clouds should consider a visit to the InterContinental Hotel Nanjing which offers an outdoor sightseeing experience on the 45th floor. The G Hotel, located in Nanjing's Golden Eagle World – the world's tallest three-tower-in-one building, offers an array of popular photo spots, including an outdoor sightseeing stand and a infinity pool on the 56th floor. The Zaha Hadid-designed Jumeirah Nanjing takes luxury to new heights with an updated swimming pool on the 63rd floor, providing guests with breathtaking views of the Yangtze River and Nanjing Eye Bridge. It's premier wellness facility, the innovative Stringology Relaxation Space, is a haven of tranquility offering a premium sound relaxation service utilizing German sound healing instruments such as monochord tables and specialized sound chairs.

Enjoy Exclusive Shopping at Deji Plaza

In the heart of Nanjing lies the famous Deji Plaza – a massive retail center consistently ranked as one of China's top luxury malls since 2018. With over 400 stores, including brands such as Hermes, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Harry Winston, and Rolex, Deji offers an unparalleled shopping experience. After indulging in retail therapy, visitors can satisfy their appetites through a culinary journey at one of the plaza's upscale restaurants such as one of Nanjing's most famous eateries, Nanjing Impressions, which offers visitors traditional dishes in a market-style atmosphere; Yanyu Restaurant, a two-star Black Pearl restaurant that serves Fujian cuisine; and Cuiyan Restaurant which serves Chaoshan cuisine.

Soak in Hot Springs

Just beyond the bustling city center nestled in the picturesque landscapes of the Tangshan Subdistrict lies a sanctuary of serenity and relaxation – Banyan Tree Nanjing Garden Expo. This exquisite spa resort, the esteemed brand's first foray in Nanjing, is set in a tranquil valley discreetly tucked away beneath a cascading cliff-top waterfall.

Renowned for its natural hot springs, the resort provides a touch of rustic luxury, inviting guests to immerse themselves in therapeutic thermal waters for ultimate relaxation. Each of the 115 rooms boasts panoramic valley and cliff views, complemented by private hot spring pools. Guests can enjoy the indoor swimming pool with sweeping views of the serene surroundings and indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa. For those wanting to learn more about the local community, Banyan Tree Nanjing offers a one-of-a-kind experience to visit Ningxi, a local town, where visitors have the chance to learn more about traditional handicrafts such as the art of weaving with ramie, a natural fiber indigenous to China.

About Nanjing

Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, is situated in the Yangtze River Delta area 190 miles northwest of Shanghai. Recognized as one of the four great ancient capitals of China, Nanjing has served as the capital city of 10 Chinese dynasties and regimes for a total of more than 1,800 years. A sophisticated metropolis and a modern center of history, education, and culture, Nanjing is home to some of the country's most significant historical attractions such as the Xiaoling Tomb of the Ming Dynasty, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum; The Presidential Palace; and a City Wall that dates back more than 600 years. Popular attractions also include China's oldest public library and one of the country's first museums, the Nanjing Museum.

Nanjing is accessible from major North American cities via Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), which is 90-minutes away by bullet train and three hours by car. Three train stations – Nanjing Railway Station, Nanjing South Railway Station, and Nanjing West Railway Station – connect Nanjing to all of China's major cities. For more information on Nanjing, visit www.gotonanjing.com or follow the destination on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube at @GoToNanjing.

