Experience the Power of Mobility with CAYIN's Revamped Digital Signage Assistant

Your CMS Dashboard, Now in Your Pocket

With the new 'Real-time CMS Overview', you're no longer tied to your desk. This feature transforms your mobile device into a powerful command center, giving you a bird's eye view of your CMS. Whether you're in a meeting, on your lunch break, or on the other side of the world, you can access usage statistics, network data, and more, right at your fingertips. Stay connected, stay informed, and manage your digital signage operations with unprecedented efficiency.

Schedule Like a Pro, From Anywhere

Say goodbye to the days of being chained to your office computer for scheduling tasks. The 'Centralized Scheduling Management on Your Mobile' feature brings the power of scheduling to your mobile device. Whether you're at a coffee shop or in the comfort of your home, you can manage your schedules effortlessly. Add or edit skins, programs, playlists, videos, images, and HTML content with just a few taps. This feature gives you the freedom to create captivating and personalized digital content that takes your brand display to new heights.

"We're thrilled to introduce these innovative features to our users," said a spokesperson for CAYIN Technology. "We believe that these updates will significantly enhance the user experience, making the management of digital signage networks more efficient and convenient than ever before."

