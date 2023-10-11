Experience the Tradition of Day of the Dead in Puerto Vallarta

Discover a vibrant celebration of life November 1-2 marked by the World's Tallest Catrina

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journey into the heart of Mexican traditions and rich heritage as Puerto Vallarta's Day of the Dead Festival returns to this coastal paradise November 1-2. With roots tracing back to the Aztecs, Day of the Dead stands as a cherished tradition where families come together to honor and celebrate departed loved ones through the creation of elaborate altars and joyful gatherings. To mark this year's celebrations, Puerto Vallarta will welcome back the World's Tallest Catrina on November 1 for its second annual appearance on the Malecon, the destination's mile-long beachfront esplanade. This gigantic skeleton sculpture stands nearly 75 feet tall and is stylishly dressed in a cocktail dress with a wide-brimmed feathered hat. The visionary project was led by local artist Alondra Muca and required over a year of meticulous planning and construction. Illuminated against the night sky, the Catrina will once again serve as the artistic core of a celebration.

Day of the Dead provides a unique opportunity for travelers to immerse themselves in a captivating blend of ancient indigenous traditions and vibrant contemporary Mexican culture. Throughout the city, intricate altars adorned with vivid marigolds and elaborately decorated skulls (calaveras) and Catrinas, the elegant female skeletons internationally synonymous with Day of the Dead, stand as powerful symbols of this cherished tribute to departed ancestors. The festive spirit extends throughout the city including a parade downtown. Here, a diverse array of ofrendas, carefully crafted altars dedicated to the deceased, are prominently displayed. These altars are typically decorated in colorful tissue paper (papel picado), marigolds, festive season foods like bread of the dead (pan de muertos), photographs, incense, and sugar skulls, all believed to guide the spirits back to earth. Visitors strolling along the Malecon will also encounter familiar calaveras portraying iconic pop culture figures like Frida Kahlo, Marilyn Monroe, and legendary Mexican figures, adding to the festive ambiance.

The culmination of the Day of the Dead festivities on November 2 takes place with a visit to the Colonia 5 de Diciembre cemetery which transforms into a gathering place for families and visitors alike. Tombstones are lovingly adorned with papel picado and portraits of religious figures, creating a somber yet deeply meaningful atmosphere.

For more information on Puerto Vallarta, visit visitpuertovallarta.com.

About Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico's balmy Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is the quintessential Mexican beach destination. Puerto Vallarta's year-round warm climate, easy direct access from major markets in the United States and Canada, and a range of accommodation options have made it a top choice for a stress-free tropical escape. Authentic culture can be discovered around every corner in Puerto Vallarta, from the charming cobblestone streets downtown to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone – a favorite enclave amongst LGBTQ+ travelers. Puerto Vallarta's picturesque beaches and aquatic activities lure travelers, and its welcoming hospitality, top-notch gastronomy, and outdoor adventures keep them coming back time and time again.

