Experience the Ultimate Celebration of Exceptional Wines and Culinary Delights at the 39th Annual Santa Barbara Vintners Festival

On October 14, 2023, the Santa Barbara Vintners Association invites wine lovers from near and far to join them for an unforgettable afternoon of wine, cuisine, and community.

BUELLTON, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Santa Barbara Vintners Association is pleased to announce the highly anticipated 39th Santa Barbara Vintners Festival, set to take place on October 14, 2023, from 1 to 4 pm, with early entry tickets available at noon. This year's annual celebration of the region's world-class wines will be held at the picturesque Vega Vineyard & Farm, located at 9496 Santa Rosa Road in Buellton, providing a stunning backdrop for wine enthusiasts to indulge in an afternoon of extraordinary wine and culinary experiences. Tickets are now live.

"The festival will return to a winery this year," said Alison Laslett, CEO, Santa Barbara Vintners Association. "Vega Vineyards is newly established and has everything you want in a festival location - gorgeous views, miles of vines, and expansive grounds to explore while you taste our exceptional wine. There's even a tiny zoo and a general store!"

The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival, recognized as one of California's premier wine events, provides participants with an unparalleled opportunity to taste wines from over 60 renowned wineries in Santa Barbara County. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a diverse array of wines that showcase the unique terroir and craftsmanship of this acclaimed wine region, ranging from award-winning Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays to highly coveted Syrahs, Grenache and even Cabernet Sauvignons.

In addition to the outstanding wine offerings, the festival will also feature a delectable selection of regional cuisine from dozens of esteemed restaurants, chefs, and food producers. Indulge in the flavors of Santa Barbara County while savoring the carefully curated dishes that perfectly complement the wines being poured.

One of the event's highlights is the opportunity to meet passionate winemakers and winery owners who will be on hand to share their insights and stories about the wines. Guests will learn why Santa Barbara County was named the 2021 Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine and what makes this region so extraordinary.

The Bank of Marin Bubble Lounge is always one of the most popular spots with its vintage furniture and easy seating. It is the ideal stop for those looking for an effervescent experience, allowing them to sample the finest sparkling wines from Santa Barbara County. Wine enthusiasts can discover the vibrant and refreshing characteristics that have distinguished the region's sparkling wines among connoisseurs worldwide.

Also back by popular request, guests can enjoy live music by The Coals. When the band takes a break, there will be culinary and viticulture demonstrations. Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in the world of wine and learn from experts who will share their knowledge and passion for all things viticulture.

Tickets for the 39th Santa Barbara Vintners Festival are on sale now, and interested parties are encouraged to mark their calendars and visit the Santa Barbara Vintners Association website (https://sbcountywines.com/) for ticketing information and updates. Early booking is advised because this highly anticipated event is expected to sell out quickly.

About Santa Barbara Vintners Association: The Santa Barbara Vintners Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting Santa Barbara County's thriving wine industry. The association, which represents over 200 wineries and vineyards, seeks to educate, and inspire wine enthusiasts, foster collaboration among industry professionals, and champion the distinctive qualities of Santa Barbara County wines. For photos and logos.

