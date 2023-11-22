Experience the Ultimate Chanukah Celebration in Downtown Boca Raton with Global Superstar Alex Clare! Join Boca Beach Chabad on December 13th @7:00 PM

Celebrate Chanukah in high-energy Style with Global Superstar Alex Clare in Downtown Boca Raton! Sanborn Square, Boca Raton, Florida - December 13th @7pm.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready to light up your Chanukah with a spectacular event in the heart of downtown Boca Raton! On Wednesday, December 13th at 7:00 PM, Sanborn Square will be transformed into a dazzling celebration of the Festival of Lights, featuring a FREE concert by none other than the internationally acclaimed British singer and songwriter, Alex Clare.

Alex Clare's soulful music and powerful vocals have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Known for his chart-topping single "Too Close," Clare's performance promises to be an electrifying and emotionally charged experience.

Before the concert, guests have the opportunity to enhance their evening with an exclusive VIP cocktail reception. This special pre-event gathering will add an extra layer of sophistication to your Chanukah celebration (tickets required).

To secure your spot and to join us in celebrating this remarkable Chanukah event, RSVP at www.bocabeachchabad.com/Chanukah.

Don't miss out on what promises to be the signature Chanukah event in downtown Boca Raton this year! For more information and updates, please visit the event website or follow us on social media using hashtags: #Chanukah, #AlexClare, and #DowntownBoca.

About Alex Clare:

Alexander Clare, widely known as Alex Clare, is a British singer and songwriter who gained recognition for his hit single "Too Close," released in 2011. His music has resonated with audiences around the world, and his journey of faith adds a unique and inspirational dimension to his artistry.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

310-418-1094

Media Contact

Hannah Zlatkiss, Cre8MediaHub.com, 1 3104181094, [email protected], Cre8MediaHub.com

SOURCE Alex Clare