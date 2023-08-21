Experience the Ultimate VR Party with 'Bounce Shot' - Coming Soon to Meta Quest and Pico

For Fun Labs, the creators of the critically acclaimed and jaw droppingly realistic Eleven Table Tennis, are thrilled to announce the launch of their brand new VR party game, Bounce Shot, set to release on Meta Quest and Pico headsets on August 24, 2023 for $9.99. Tweet this

With the release of Eleven Table Tennis, For Fun Labs set a new standard for physical realism in VR games. Bounce Shot aims to raise the bar once again, bringing unparalleled realism with true-to-life in-game physics, adding depth and challenge to the gameplay. The game is easy to learn but takes skill and strategic thinking to master, creating an immersive gaming experience that keeps players coming back for more.

"We are very excited to launch For Fun Labs' second title, Bounce Shot. We wanted to capture the magic of socializing with a group of friends in VR. Bounce Shot is our answer to that," says CEO & Co-Founder of For Fun Labs, Hamzeh Alsalhi. "Its accessible gameplay and user experience makes it easy for anyone to pick up and fun for remote group meetings or reunions with old distant friends. We think you'll absolutely love it."

Bounce Shot features three unique play environments, each featuring original music to keep the party going. The game offers multiple modes of play, including a Practice Mode to help you perfect your play style and strategies. Players can choose to go up against AI opponents of five different skill levels, or they can invite up to seven friends to join them in private rooms for multiplayer matches. The game supports 1v1, 2v2 or 1v2 multiplayer matches.

What's more exciting is that Bounce Shot is not done yet - more game modes are in the pipeline and will be coming soon!

Bounce Shot launches August 24th on Pico and Meta Quest for $9.99.

For more information, visit our website. Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, behind-the-scenes content, and more by following Bounce Shot on TikTok, Facebook, Discord and Twitter.

About For Fun Labs- Located in Austin, Texas, For Fun Labs is a dedicated team of programmers who share a common love for video games, true to life physical simulations and virtual reality. Known for their critically acclaimed Eleven Table Tennis, they have a proven track record of creating immersive, realistic and engaging gaming experiences that bring people together.

